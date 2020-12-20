Christmas 2020: This veteran caterer offers party kits for holiday feasts at home

The Plaza Premium Hams, Pastrami, and Boiled Corned Beef. Handout

MANILA -- Ready for Noche Buena? The Plaza Catering brings their famous ham, well-loved favorites and bestsellers to your home celebration!

For a few months now, diners have enjoyed The Plaza’s ready to eat/heat meals like their indulgent Beef Kaldereta and their iconic butter-bomb dish, the Chicken Ala Kiev, among others. This holiday season the The Plaza presents party packs and "hamwich" kits for home celebrations.

THE PLAZA PARTY PACKS

For groups of two, four, and six, the Plaza Party Packs presents easy, hearty and delicious delights at home.

There’s the Spanish Party Pack (P2,200 for 2 persons, P3,300 for 4 persons, P5,500 for 6 persons) with mouthwatering Callos and Lengua Estofada, as well as a hearty Paella Valenciana. (An upgrade option to add Beef Salpicao is also available.)

The Spanish Party Pack has Paella Valenciana and Callos. Handout

Steak lovers can look no further than The Plaza’s USDA Roast Angus Rib-eye package (P2,500 for 2 persons, P4,500 for 4 persons, P7,700 for 6 persons) for their meaty fix. USDA Angus Rib-eye is served with creamed spinach, a choice between creamy mashed potatoes or cheesy potato au gratin. Two sauces are also available – red wine gravy and bearnaise to complete the meal.

Why not indulge in the classics with The Plaza Classic Party Package? It’s the ultimate The Plaza party starting with their Baked Norwegian Salmon and a choice of pasta (Lasagna, Spicy Shitake Aglio Olio, Truffle Cream Pasta, Putanesca, Pomodoro, Bolognese). Mains include a delectable choice between Boiled Corned Beef or Roast Angus Corned Beef with a side of assorted steamed vegetables and horseradish cream.

SANDWICH KITS

The Plaza Hamwich is the perfect midnight merienda for the holidays. Enjoy making your own hamwiches at home with The Plaza’s Hamwich kits. With one kilo (P2,300) and half-kilo (P1,300) sliced ham portions available, the kits also include a dozen of the Plaza’s large pan de sals and four sauces. (This author is partial to Gutsy Garlic and the Premium Glaze.)

Hamwhich kits. Handout

If you’ve never had The Plaza’s Corned Beef, you’re missing half of your life. Corned beef that’s lightly salty but tender and fragrant with herbs and brining spices, it’s a delight to eat on its own roasted or boiled. It’s also delicious on a sandwich.

Savor The Plaza’s Angus corned beef in sandwich form with the Reuben Kit. Serving six or more, the kit (P3,200) includes 500g of Roast Angus Corned Beef, dinner rolls, sauerkraut, horseradish cream, Russian dressing, sliced and vacuum packed Le Gruyere cheese, and even whole dill pickles!

The Plaza also produces a limited number of New York-style Beef Pastrami. Handout

For a pasta and hamwich combination, the Merienda Party Pack includes a choice of pasta with your hamwich kit.

If you’ve decided to skip the ham, there’s also the Plaza Burger kits with 6 pieces of either the Plaza burger or their Creamcheese burger patties, sesame buns, sliced cheese, and a choice of pasta (carbonara, mac and cheese, or baked macaroni). Sure to be a hit with the kids!

Double Creamcheese Patty Burger. Handout

Hamwich kits are readily available in the Plaza’s outlets in Petron Dasmarinas, Petron La Vista, and SM Mega Mall Bldg A.

To order the party packages and their famous bone-in and ball premium hams, visit their branches or their website. A 3-day lead time applies to the party packages and the reuben and burger kits.

