An artist rendition of Hong Kong's upcoming New Year's Eve countdown. Handout

Going to Hong Kong for the holidays? You may want to stay until New Year's Eve so you won't miss the city's grand countdown to 2024.

A 12-minute firework musical will be set against the iconic Hong Kong skyline on December 31, Sunday. According to a press release by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the upcoming event is poised to surpass the city's previous New Year's Eve displays both in terms of coverage and duration.

The facade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre will be adorned with a large-scale countdown clock, with the numbers 2024 to be lit up at the stroke of midnight. Audiences will then be treated to a display of fireworks, artistic fusion music, and a light show, taking them on a journey through the four seasons.

Before the countdown, visitors can join the wish-making sessions that will take place every 15 minutes from 11 p.m. The sky will be illuminated by pyrotechnics shooting from the rooftops of three high-rises on Hong Kong island, symbolizing love, health, happiness, and wealth for the year 2024.

Those who will not be in Hong Kong for the festivities need not fret as the spectacle will be shared with viewers worldwide through satellite broadcast. It will also be streamed live on the Facebook and YouTube pages of HKTB's Discover Hong Kong.