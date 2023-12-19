'Tanggol' jacket and other Quiapo bazaar finds

Aside from churchgoers and devotees of the Black Nazarene, shoppers are flocking to a bazaar in Quiapo, Manila a few days before Christmas.

Situated adjacent to the Minor Basilica of Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church, shops along Carriedo Street boast of an array of items, from clothes to bags and shoes.

For Allan Mercado, shopping for gifts in Quiapo proved to be more budget-friendly this time compared to prices in Divisoria.

Shop manager Reynold Co said that despite the thick crowd in Quiapo, most of it does not translate to sales in retail goods. His stall offers 3 for P100 shirts and blouses to attract Christmas shoppers.

“Ang sales ngayon is humina compared last year. Hirap ang pera… Dapat mababa ang presyo,” Co said.

Here are some gift ideas we have spotted in Quiapo:

DUMPLING AND TOTE BAGS

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

For fashionistas, dumpling bags are a good find in the Quiapo bazaar. They come in different colors and can be a gender-neutral gift this Christmas. Prices range from P100 to 150.

Another must-have that increasingly became popular in 2023 is the tote bag. Convenient, practical, and aesthetic, it has become a go-to for OOTDs and for people on the go. Each sells for as low as P100.

SHIRTS AND BLOUSES

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

As clothing is one of the basic necessities in life, one can never go wrong with giving it as a gift. Some stalls in Quiapo offer overruns or factory excess products that are sold lower than retail prices or for as low as P50 each. For bargain hunters, it can go for P100 for 3 pieces.

JEANS

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Jeans never go out of style. Shoppers will find a variety of styles of jeans to their liking in this bazaar such as skinny, straight cut, loose, boyfriend, tattered, or mom jeans. Name it, they have it. And the best part, they sell for as low as P100.

CASUAL SHOES

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Been wanting a sleek pair of rubber shoes or sneakers you can wear everywhere? These stylish shoes are among the crowd favorites in Quiapo. And on top of that, their prices go as low as P600, which is cheaper compared to mall prices.

'BATANG QUIAPO' OOTD

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Fueled by the popularity of Coco Martin's teleserye "Batang Quiapo" set in this place, it is only natural for retailers to include the names Tanggol and Mokang in their sales talk.

Among the best selling items this year are jackets like the ones worn by Martin’s character, Tanggol. Some stalls are also saying there has been an increased interest for Black Nazarene shirts worn by devotees as these were worn by characters of the show.

The "Tanggol" jacket sells for P750 each, while Black Nazarene shirts retail for P250 each.