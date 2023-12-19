(Left to right) AC Bonifacio, Shanaia Gomez, and Angela Ken are introduced as cast members of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Instagram/The Sandbox Collective

MANILA -- Three star Magic artists are transitioning from screen to stage as they make their theater debut in 2024.

Dancer-singer AC Bonifacio, former "Idol Philippines" contestant Shanaia Gomez, and TikTok star Angela Ken are part of The Sandbox Collective's production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

The musical will open on February 24, 2024 at the PowerMac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit Makati.

In the upcoming production, Bonifacio and Gomez will both play the role of Marcy Park, described by The Sandbox Collective as the "ultimate overachiever." Ken, meanwhile, will take on the role of Olive Ostrovsky, a "spelling bee newbie."

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is a partnership between The Sandbox Collective and ABS-CBN's Star Magic, and is the theater company's first production for its 2024 season.

Also part of the cast are Audie Gemora, Becca Coates, Robbie Guevara, Liesl Batucan, Diego Aranda, Krystal Brimner, Joshua Ramirez, Elian Dominguez, Nyoy Volante, Ron Balgos, Justine Narciso, Luis Marcelo, and Shaun Ocrisma.