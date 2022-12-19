MANILA -- Rabiya Mateo is welcoming the holidays with a bang, as seen in her latest photo shoot.

Over the weekend, the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder shared photos of her posing in black lingerie. Her Instagram post had the caption: "Dark feminine energy."

Mateo's fans and friends could not help but heap praise on the former beauty queen, leaving comments on her latest post.

"Wow!" said actress Carla Abellana.

"Sino ka diyan, Ibyang," teased Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa.

Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares and Miss Philippines Earth 2019 Janelle Tee, meanwhile, left raising hands and fire emojis, respectively.

Rabiya Mateo represented the Philippines in the 69th Miss Universe pageant, where she finished in the Top 21.

She went on to pursue a career as an actress and host.

