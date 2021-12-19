Christmas 2021: Seafood options for your holiday feast



MANILA -- ‘Tis the time to be merry -- and still be healthy!

The holidays are upon us and for those of us looking for healthier but still delicious options for your Christmas feast, here’s a list of options that range from celebratory indulgences to everyday fare with different options to enjoy from ready to cook at home, delivery, or even dine in!

MAGURO PREMIUM SUSHI

Maguro Premium Sushi brings authentic Japan taste and freshness with their premium sushi delivered chilled to your home.

Travel to Japan seems like a pipedream these days, but there’s always food that can virtually take us there, which was exactly what happened with a bite of Maguro Premium’s Toro sushi. This author was taken back to a moment that seems like decades instead of just years ago -- sitting in a restaurant at Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market and having a piece of mind-blowing Otoro sushi.

Bluefin tuna from Japan is distinctive in its rich flavor and cost, often called the “wagyu of tunas." It’s one of the most expensive seafood that you can buy, and the high price tag is worth it — with the best fatty ones melting in your mouth like high-grade wagyu but with a clean briny flavor of the sea.

Getting it as fresh as it was in my home was revelation, and it’s all thanks to the synergy between IFOODs and Misaki Megumi, a Japanese tuna catcher and producer that ships these prime bluefin tuna to the Philippines using advanced freezing technology and the sushi chefs of Maguro Premium Sushi that cut and create sashimi and sushi into little tuna morsels of delight.

“During the long lockdowns, people have started ordering in at home and in doing so, have developed tastes for more refined food such us the various premium cuts of a simple bluefin tuna. Not many people know that, like beef, there are different calibers in a tuna’s meat. Maguro Prime offers that while educating the customers about its freshness, its difference between the local yellowfin tuna, and its many profiles depending on the cut: Otoro, Chutoro, and Akami,” said the managers of Maguro Prime Sushi.

Enjoy the different cuts of toro in sashimi or sushi form. There’s something to be said about the heavenly experience of toro (tuna belly) with sushi rice in the mouth.

If you’re looking for tuna tasting by gradation of lusciousness, there’s the 3 Sushi Set of Hon Maguro. You start with the Akami Toro (upper part of the back), the reddish part of the cut that’s lean and meaty, followed by Chutoro (below the skin and back of the belly) which is everyone’s favorite as it’s both lean and fatty ( and this author’s favorite as a sashimi), and lastly, the Otoro or fatty tuna.

The Otoro is almost white with its distinctive marbling and if you’re looking for a powerhouse of a bite that’s at once rich and fatty as it is tasting of the sea — this is THE bite. I personally like to eat the Otoro in sushi form or on top of a bowl of Japanese rice — as having this in sashimi portions does overwhelm the palate. In Maguro Premium Sushi, you can order this set for one (P800/3 pieces), or for a family (P2,200/9 pieces).

Want sashimi instead of sushi? There’s the magnificent Maguro Zuku Shi, a platter of finely cut of toro from Akami to Chuoro and Otoro. (9-11 slices at P2,459 and 15-17 slices at P3,999).

Those looking for less raw options can look at the Maguro Kama, grilled bluefin tuna collar. It’s meaty and fatty and miles away in flavor to yellowfin versions that are usually available in Manila.

Aside from these, there are premium rice bowls also available. There’s the Una Jyu with beautifully grilled unagi basted with trademark kabayaki sauce; and the aptly named Kaisen Chirashi Sushi which besides having Akami Toro has salmon, unagi, grilled scallop, Tamago(egg), Aka-ebi (shrimp), Tamago (egg), and ikura (salmon roe), all on top of sushi rice.

Kaisen means continuous improvement and if you’re ever wanting to treat yourself for something you’ve done well. Besides having Otoro, that Chirashi Sushi screams celebration!

Maguro literally means bluefin tuna in Japanese and I’ve never had sushi and sashimi at home and this premium, there’s even ice packs in your box’s order to ensure there’s minimal loss of flavor, if any. Treat yourself and order via their Instagram, Messenger (@maguroprime), or Viber (09277741532), available for pick-up or delivery.

BANG BANG BANGUS

Perhaps one of the fastest rising franchises in the Philippines, Bang Bang Bangus brings the comfort of friend boneless bangus to homes with just a call or a message. Our national fish takes centerstage as Bang Bang Bangus presents it in different flavors through several marinades and toppings.

Each big boneless bangus order is good for 2-4 persons. You can’t go wrong with the Original that’s loaded with garlic with a tinge of buttery sweet-soy glaze. Looking for something spicy and sweet? The Spicy Pares BB bangus is sweet at the first bite with a spicy heat that creeps slowly as you chew, punctuated with toasted garlic and spring onions.

The Inasal flavor is like the Original but with orange tinged inasal glaze tasting of ginger and garlic and with that trademark Inasal barbecue fragrance. All these come with a small tub of flavored vinegar with floating bits of garlic, spring onions, and raddish.

If you just love bangus belly, Bang Bang Bangus offers a Bangus Belly option of two pieces in one box in your choice of flavors. On your lonesome? You can go Solo with a bangusilog with atsara or do a Super Combo with rice, fish, and a vegetable side dish. This author had the laing and it went perfectly with bangus and rice.

If you’re looking for more outre flavors that strangely become favorites—there’s the Cheese-topped Bangus and the Salted Egg Bangus. I tasted the latter, and the salted egg sauce is reminiscent of the Chinese style- egg sauce — salty, creamy, and slightly sweet.

Started by husband-and-wife tandem Michael and Lucci Canlas in June 2020, Bang Bang Bangus has grown to 33 operational stores in Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, and Quezon. If you’re looking for a hefty but healthy meal for the family or if you want to bring something new at a reunion (when we finally have group celebrations), Bang Bang presents a great new option.

The solo meal starts at P125, and Big Boneless Bangus options start at P270. To order, visit their facebook page to message or call their branches in the greater manila area.

NOMNOM JOY

Garlic mussels in a can! Always made fresh, this starting home business by Joy Rodriguez uses minimal ingredients to make the mussels shine. Olive oil, a ridiculous amount of garlic, and a secret blend of herbs and spices make for a jar of seafood that’s always ready to be topped to rice, mixed with pasta, or even eaten alone with your favorite alcoholic beverage.

To order, checkout Nomnom Joy’s Instagram page (@nomnomjoy). Joy cooks every weekend, cutoff orders by Thursday.

MEATSUMO PREMIUM PANAY



While known as a Japanese and Korean barbecue restaurant, Meatsumo Premium Panay also has a selection of tasty seafood fare including crowd-favorite tempura, a selection of maki rolls (and platters) from California to Dynamite to Alaska, and their Baked Sushi which comes in Original, Spicy, and Takoyaki versions.

One of their least known seafood options in their menu is their Salmon Donburi. Served with Japanese fried rice, salmon marries surprisingly well with their house made unagi sauce — that’s sweet and salty and nicely balances salmon’s richness.

BAMBI'S GOURMET KITCHEN

Japanese gourmet platters with ingredients flown straight from Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Bambi's Gourmet Kitchen is famed for platters styled with panache with a definite wow factor not only in aesthetics but also with its premium taste and careful preparation.

Savor bestselling favorites like sushi and sashimi using Bluefin Tuna (Otoro and Chutoro cuts), salmon, or mahi-mahi. Craving for tempura? Bambi’s Gourmet uses large prawns for their tempura, and also offers the soft-shell crab tempura option.

Her grilled seafood is always guaranteed to be perfectly cooked. Options include Kampachi (young yellowtail tuna) or Hamachi Jaw (yellowtail tuna), as well as Large Hokkaido Oysters and Scallops.

Bambi’s Gourmet accepts orders until Thursday afternoon for weekend deliveries. Visit Bambi’s Gourmet Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram (@bambi_linkedge) for orders.

BY TAKE SUSHI BAKE

Southies have loved By Take Sushi Bakes that are available daily and delivers within Metro Manila. Coming in two sizes – small and party tray, chosoe between Salmon, Kani, Spicy Tuna, or Ebi sushi bakes.

A new thing in their menus are street tacos, to keep it in the seafood vein — they do offer a camaron version -- shrimp with their pico de gallo.

Order via their Instagram (@_by.take).

CHINA x CHEF GINO'S KITCHEN

Celebrity chefs Gino and China Gonzales offer a selection of frozen and ready-to-eat items for delivery. It’s a veritable party of a menu with callos to lasagna to smoked longganisa. They also offer a premium selection of seafood both cooked and frozen.

Craving for lobster at home? Maine lobster tails or lobster meat are available per kilogram. And there’s more fresh Japanese seafood like large Japanese Scallops, Hokkaido Oysters, Tamahime Oysters, Farmed Hamachi Jaw, and even Unagi on offer. Home gourmands will also appreciate Ikura that comes in 130- or 200-gram jars just enough for that family meal that you want to make special.

While the above items are available frozen, if you want your seafood produce cooked, Chef Gino can also customize a platter or dish for you and your family. Order via their Instagram or IG @chefginoskitchen.