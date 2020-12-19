Christmas 2020: These grazing boxes, set menus are ideal for 'new normal' holiday parties



MANILA -- Mrs. V Restobar brings the Christmas cheer to your homes with specially curated grazing boxes and a holiday-set menu available for the holidays.

Many of the recipes in Mrs. V come from the founder Arch Velasco’s family. Handout

Tucked away in Gervacia Center on Amorsolo St. in Makati, Mrs. V Restobar is the brainchild of Arch Kaydee Velasco. Specializing in Spanish-Filipino dishes that pair well with wine and cocktails, it’s a little gem of a restaurant that, pre-pandemic, served as an after-work watering hole for Makati urbanites as well as a venue for many power lunches, dinners, and private events.

Today, Mrs. V continues to operate albeit with capacity (and alcohol) restrictions, nicely setting up small private nooks for small parties to dine in safely.

Creamy Beef Stroganoff. Handout

This holiday season, the restobar moves to bring the cozy restobar experience to diner’s homes with a limited-time only grazing menu, as well as holiday catering menus featuring the restobar’s bestsellers and more.

Holigraze Boxes. Handout

To take home or to gift, Mrs. V’s grazing boxes include wine, fresh fruit, pastries, cheeses, biscuits, and cold cuts. Coming in different sizes and combinations (price ranges from P1,300 to P1,900), pre-made boxes can come in simple yet elegantly packed boxes, or in grand wooden crates that’s sure to liven up any celebration.

Custom boxes are also available. Choose your wine, cheeses, fruit, and charcuterie.

Holigraze Crates. Handout





Make celebrations easy and fuss-free with Mrs. V’s Restobar’s Holigraze Feast Platters. These platters are good for 4-5 persons and feature many of Mrs. V’s bestsellers like the Chicken Pesto Salad and Wing Sampler.

The Wing Sampler has Garlic Pamesan, Spanish BBQ and Buffalo wings. Handout

For a fuss-free but elegant and safe event at home, Mrs. V has three crafted holiday catering menus available. These catering menus start at P700 per head and is a full-service and full-course menu from soup, salad, mains, dessert and drinks.

Bestselling Baked Salmon with White Sauce. Handout

Some of the dishes included in the holiday packages include the Baked Salmon with White Sauce, Plato de Quezo, Braised Sirloin Beef, among others.

Contact Mrs. V Restobar for dining and event reservations and orders via their Facebook or Instagram pages.

Related video: