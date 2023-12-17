Architect's sense of humor paves way for iconic Pinoy comics

Pol Medina Jr.'s Pugad Baboy comics. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Architect Pol Medina Junior -- sounds familiar?

He is the brains behind characters such as Mang Dagul, Bab, Polgas, and the rest of the Pugad Baboy gang -- cultural icons that have resonated with readers of all ages through the Pugad Baboy comic strip.

His parents wanted him to become an architect, but Medina's sense of humor brought him to a different path.

He is now a renowned Filipino cartoonist and the creative mind behind the beloved comic strip that has left an indelible mark on Philippine humor and social commentary through his iconic creation.

"Pugad Baboy," which translates to "Pig's Nest," made its debut in the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 1988 and quickly gained popularity for its wit, humor, and insightful observations on Filipino culture and society.

The comic strip revolves around the lives of the residents of Pugad Baboy, providing a humorous take on various aspects of daily life, politics, and societal issues.

The comic strip blends humor with social commentary, addressing contemporary issues in a way that captures the essence of Filipino life.

Pugad Baboy has captured the hearts of Pinoys for more than 30 years now.

While most of his compatriots have long faded into the spotlight, Pugad Baboy has outlasted other Pinoy comics through relatable stories.

"Nagulat nga ako nag transcend dun sa bagong henerasyon. Ang nangyari kasi 'yung mga tatay nila, 'yun 'yung demographic ko eh. Iniwan nila pakalat-kalat mga books ko at nadadampot ng anak, so nakikita, 'Uy ang ganda nito ha'," he said. "So halimbawa, nakita nila book four o nakita nila book 21, 'Okay 'tong humor na 'to.' Hanapin ko yung books 1-20."

Despite its success, "Pugad Baboy" has not been without its controversies. Some of its storylines and characters have sparked debates and discussions, reflecting the cartoonist's willingness to delve into sensitive topics and challenge societal norms through satire.

"Marami ako materials tungkol sa politics. Kasi din ako kumukuha material sa dyaryo tapos meron din ako mga timeless na jokes na pwedeng ilang dekada na ang lumipas. Meron din ako mga time sensitive na pag nabasa mo kelan nangyari ito? So titignan nila sa book titignan nila kelan na publish, ah itong taon na ito si Duterte ganyan," he said.

Medina's artistic style is distinct, characterized by bold lines, expressive characters, and a keen eye for detail.

His ability to infuse humor into everyday situations has endeared him to a wide audience, making "Pugad Baboy" a staple in Philippine comics.

Beyond his work in comics, Medina has also ventured into other forms of media, further establishing himself as a prominent figure in Philippine popular culture.

His influence extends beyond the pages of newspapers, showcasing the power of cartoons in shaping public discourse.

Medina still does some architect work here and there but his heart is in doing comic strips.

His only regret is that his parents passed away without knowing how he became a Filipino icon by doing Pugad Baboy.

He stands as a trailblazer in the world of Philippine comics, using his talent to entertain, provoke thought, and offer a unique perspective on the complexities of Filipino society.

Through "Pugad Baboy," he has created a timeless legacy that continues to bring joy and laughter to readers while leaving a lasting imprint on the cultural landscape of the Philippines.