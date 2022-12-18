Nayong Pilipino launches new bike and nature trail

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Nayong Pilipino on Sunday formally opened its Bike and Nature Trail at the Seaside Drive in Parañaque's Entertainment City.

The trail park, spanning about 2 kilometers, is surrounded by 500 trees inside Nayong Pilipino's 9.5-hectare property.

Tourism Undersecretary Gail Pamintuan, who led the ribbon cutting ceremony, said that the new bike trail was launched following an increase in bikers along EDSA, with the hopes that it can serve as a "more accessible safe space."

“I think bicycle tourism is a product that we have been looking for a very long time, and the DOT is really firm in its intention to diversify its product portfolio and to maximize domestic tourism," Pamintuan said.

The official noted that the Philippine tourism industry had a "gate receipt" revenue of P130 billion this year.

Because of this, Pamintuan said the Department of Tourism (DOT) aims to develop the country's sports tourism industry.

For her part, Nayong Pilipino executive director Gertie Duran-Batcoabe expressed hopes that a heritage hub will be built in Parañaque to "recreate" the heritage park that "we built in Pasay."

DOT National Capital Region (NCR) director Sharlene Batin also announced that her office is launching a hop-on, hop-off program for independent travelers next year, similar to those in Singapore and Hong Kong.

The new Nayong Pilipino Bike and Nature Trail is open to the public for free on Sundays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

—Report from Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News