‘It feels so real’: Celeste Cortesi arrives in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, United States - Dressed in her white sweat suit and waving the Philippine flag, Celeste Cortesi is now closer to her dreams of becoming Miss Universe.

The current Miss Universe Philippines arrived in Los Angeles on Friday night, well-rested and excited greeting fans as she made her way through Los Angeles.

“I slept the whole time, 13 hours. So I’m just very happy be here. This is my first time in LA. My whole team is here,” she said.

“I’m very grateful and I can’t wait to start this whole experience. It feels so real right now, and I just cannot wait to meet all the candidates. I cannot wait to go to New Orleans and finally start the journey,” she added.

With the Miss Universe Pageant some three weeks away, Cortesi's team will make its final preparations in Los Angeles before they head to New Orleans.

Miss Universe Philippines Creative Director Jonas Gaffud said they will rest for a few days as they wait for more members the team to join them in the US where they will concentrate on a few aspects of the competition.

“She really needs to know how to do her own make up. She knows, but the stage make up and everything, her own hairstyle, she finds it difficult to do her own hair. So we will concentrate on that. And the final fitting for everything, and the gowns, we’re choosing,” Gaffud said.

“Of course, now we will have to polish everything, the trainings, the Q&A, the gowns and also my fittings. I just want to enjoy the experience,” added Cortesi.

As she embarks on the final leg of her Miss Universe journey, Cortesi shared this message with her fans: “Thank you so much for your love and support. I truly, truly appreciate you. And as I said, when I go on stage, I will bring all of you with me and I will always be thinking about you.”

The Miss Universe pageant takes place in New Orleans on Jan. 14 (Jan. 15 in the Philippines). Philippines-based pageant fans will be able to watch it on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.