Celeste Cortesi flies to US for final leg of Miss Universe training

MANILA – Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi has already left for the United States for the final leg of her Miss Universe training.

As seen in a photo from the Miss Universe Philippines organization on Friday, Cortesi was all smiles at the airport while holding a mini Philippine flag.

Albeit in a simple outfit, Cortesi still looked gorgeous wearing a white hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers.

“Safe travels, queen! Take a look as Miss Universe Philippines 2022 @celeste_cortesi embarks on her journey to the US for the final leg of her training for the 71st Miss Universe competition,” the caption says.

The Miss Universe pageant will be telecast live on Kapamilya platforms in January, ABS-CBN announced on Friday.

Filipino pageant fans will be able to watch Cortesi attempt to win the Miss Universe crown on Jan. 15, Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

The 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana in the US.

Eighty-six contestants will vie for the title of Miss Universe 2022, succeeding Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

Cortesi is aiming for a fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines, following the wins of Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The Filipino-Italian Cortesti previously represented the Philippines in the Miss Earth 2018 pageant, where she finished in the top 8.

RELATED VIDEO