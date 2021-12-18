Bea Gomez calls for help after Odette onslaught in hometown Cebu

MANILA— Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez on Saturday called for help for victims of Typhoon Odette amid the wide devastation in parts of Visayas and Mindanao, including her hometown Cebu City.

Gomez, who is still under quarantine in Manila after her Top 5 finish in Miss Universe in Israel, knew the impact of the typhoon despite not being in Cebu City when it hit. She was in a video call with her sister and mom just before Odette struck.

The beauty queen said it only took minutes for their happy conversation to shift into a “ghastly phone call as I heard them struggle the entire night.”

Fortunately, her family in Cebu survived the heavy rains and strong winds.

Nonetheless, she is calling for help everyone severely affected by Odette.

“It’s only a few days away until Christmas and yet my heart bleeds for Cebu. My family’s home is just one of many devastated by one of the strongest typhoons that hit Cebu and the surrounding provinces,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am now knocking on your hearts to help me in partnership with @simplysharefoundation and the Naval Reserve Center of Eastern Visayas to respond to this calamity and bring back hope and light to my fellow Sugboanons. Your simple act of kindness means a lot,” she added.

In a post on its social media pages on Friday, Miss Universe Philippines said it is postponing Gomez's media interviews and other activities, appealing to the public to turn their attention to the victims of the typhoon.

Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, forced the evacuation of over 332,000 people, as it toppled power lines and flooded villages starting late Thursday.

It caused widespread devastation across the Visayas and parts of Southern Luzon.