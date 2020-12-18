Sandra Lemonon on Miss Universe PH issue: 'You'll be hearing from me soon'

MANILA -- Nearly two months after her cryptic social media posts, Sandra Lemonon said the public will soon be hearing her side of the story during the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant.

The semi-finalist from Taguig City made the statement on Thursday as she answered questions from her followers on Instagram Stories.

When asked about what happened to the "tea" she promised to spill last October, Lemonon said the public "will be hearing from me soon."

The beauty queen also explained her silence over the past months.

"I decided to stay silent for now, in order to 'keep the peace' and for there [to] be no hot tempers," she said, adding that she is speaking up "to improve the pageant community."

While she has yet to make her big revelation, Lemonon hinted that she has experienced "things that weren't aligned with my beliefs and morals" during her Miss Universe Philippines 2020 stint.

"All I will share is my truth from a perspective of a candidate of MUPH 2020 who has experienced all three orgs," she said in an Instagram Stories post, a screenshot of which has been reposted by various fan accounts and pageant pages such as Jazz Beauties.

Prior to Miss Universe Philippines, Lemonon joined Binibining Pilipinas in 2018, where she finished as a semi-finalist; and Miss World Philippines 2016, where she was named fourth Princess.

Last November, she backed her fellow Miss Universe Philippines contestant Michele Gumabao after the latter's half-hour video statement addressing the controversy surrounding the pageant.

"A lot will stay silent and live in fear and abuse the system because it is working on their behalf, but that doesn't mean it's okay. Speak your truth, love," Lemomon told Gumabao, who finished second runner-up to Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo.

