Christmas 2020: Gift ideas from MaArte bazaar

MANILA -- Still haven't found a Christmas gift for your friends and loved ones? Here are some of the holiday picks by the MaArte bazaar, which is known for supporting local businesses.

Now online for the first time in 12 years through Zalora, the MaArte bazaar aims to augment the fundraising efforts of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines and its main beneficiary, the National Museum of the Philippines.

Check out their Christmas gift ideas below:

ANN PUFF SLEEVES DRESS SHIRT BY WYC

Evita Degamo of WYC Wear Your Culture believes that looking good and being presentable is still important even during the work-from-home era.

From her MaArte @ ZALORA inventory, she urges shoppers to check out WYC’s Ann Puff Sleeves Dress Shirt. "Each piece is meticulously handcrafted with beautiful and colorful patterns from indigenous groups in the Philippines," Degamo said.

DRESSES BY ANTUKIN SLEEPWEAR

Isa Velayo of Antukin Sleepwear encourages patrons to browse her inventory of stylish creations.

Her dresses, which come in various sizes for adult women and children, have consistently drawn huge crowds in previous MaArte fairs at Rockwell and The Peninsula Manila for their graceful aesthetic and timeless design.

MARTINA CLUTCH BY ARANAZ

More than wishing for the pandemic to be over, designer Amina Aranaz-Alunan also hopes for everyone "to remember the lessons from this experience and move forward to a better world."

Check out the Martina clutch, which showcases her signature style and exudes an elegant and feminine tropical lifestyle.

T'NALAK CLEAR FRINGE TOTE BY COCO & TRES

Another bag that may come in handy in the "new normal" is the T'nalak Clear Fringe Tote by Coco & Tres.

According to its designer Jen Sarmiento, the tote is the ideal compact size for one‘s essentials and more.

"It's stylish, and easy to clean and sanitize," Sarmiento said. "It can accompany you in the city or during those short out-of-town trips. You'll be able to use it during these trying times, and even after."

MARIANO AUTOMATIC DRESS WATCH BY IBARRA WATCHES

If it's Pinoy pride you’re looking to give as a gift this Christmas, Ibarra Watches by Nico Moreno may have the perfect piece.

Moreno's pick is the 38mm Mariano Automatic Dress Watch in Rose Gold because of its versatility and timeless vintage look.

BAKOKO BACKPACK BY SIKLO

Clarice Ecuacion of Siklo Enterprises recommends that Pinoys take up cycling, and make good use of her brand's Bakoko backpack.

With an outer shell that’s weatherproof as it is upcycled from tire inner tube rubber, the bag's padded back panel is soft on the back coupled with 100% breathable shoulder strap for maximum comfort.

VALIANT FACE MASKS BY VITTORIO

Vic Barba of Vittorio has come up with Valiant face masks under his brand to help Filipinos stay stylish while staying safe.

Valiant face masks are made from denim, and come in blue or grey. The straps are adjustable and it fits both men and women. All masks are three-ply and have nose clips and cotton lining, which makes them surprisingly breathable.

SOLIHIYA GIFT TAG BOX BY MCV DESIGNS

Mia Villanueva of MCV Designs recommends that they share the gift of writing through the brand's Solihiya Gift Tag box.

"This gift is classy, elegant, and ready to give, since it comes in a box already. It is also reasonably priced at P750," she said.

CHRISTMAS GIFT CARDS BY PIKA PIKA

Wittam Bautista of Pika Pika Cards also recommends that Filipinos send out Christmas gift cards in order to make their messages for loved ones more heartfelt and sincere.

She shares her own wish: "For better days ahead, for us to control the outbreak, and for the end of this pandemic so the whole world can return to normalcy ASAP. May 2021 be brighter, happier and most of all healthier!"

SERVING TRAYS BY WHIMSY

Reena Peña of Whimsy by Silay Export recommends that shoppers try her serving trays.

Sturdy, beautiful, and functional, the trays are available in three sizes and can be used as a desk or accessories organizer. "The beauty of this blue and white shibori inspired pattern is it does not choose any gender," Peña added.

HAND CROCHETED CHRISTMAS BALLS BY MILVIDAS

Milvidas' hand-crocheted Christmas balls can easily bring the holidays to any home, and is recommended by its designer Tina Romualdez

HABLON TABLE RUNNER BY CREATIVE DEFINITIONS

To decorate the Noche Buena table, Mike and Banj Claparols' Creative Definitions sells the Negros Hablon Table Runner, which was specially handwoven by master weaver Helen Managuit of Valladolid, Negros Occidental.

"The weave patterns are all her creation, ingrained by time as she watched her own mother weave all day decades ago. The fabric is made of 100% Philippine cotton and dyed with Azo free dyes, which are safe to the skin and will not bleed. It is also easy to wash either by hand or by machine, and hang to dry,” the Claparols said.

HOLIDAY DINING SET BY WVN HOME TEXTILES

Kylie Misa of WVN Home Textiles recommends the Holiday Dining Set, which features texture neutrals with soft touches of gold designed to pair with any Christmas dinner setting.

"The set comes in beautiful and local Christmas packaging in an abaca bag that can be re-used for other purposes,” Misa said.

THROW BY BEYOND BORDERS

Marga Palafox of Beyond Borders enjoins Filipinos to support homegrown brands this Christmas, and even after.

Among her line of locally produced creations is the Throw, which can be used in multiple ways: as a picnic or beach blanket, for snuggling under while watching movies at home, as a play mat, or for lounging in the garden.

T'BOLI BRASS 3-BELL CHIME BY GIFTS & GRACES

Marge Obligacion of Gifts & Graces recommends that MaArte @ ZALORA shoppers check out the T'boli Brass 3-Bell Chime.

"The tinkling sound of the bells are believed to drive away negative vibes and evil spirits. It’s the perfect gift any time of the year. Our brass bell chime by the T’boli tribe was die-cast by hand by artisans living on the hills of Lake Sebu, South Cotabato," she said.

PEARL CREOLLA EARRINGS BY TIM TAM ONG

Tim Tam Ong showcases, as part of MaArte @ ZALORA, her pearl creolla earrings.

"It is an elegant, classic piece that's very wearable. I particularly like how unique the design is, so it would make a beautiful heirloom piece as well," she said.

PAULINE CHOKER BY TLDG

If it's a statement piece you're looking to wear this Christmas, TdLG by Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez has the Pauline Choker, which comes in three varied color combinations.

According to Gonzalez, the choker is one of their classic pieces, as it has become a favorite of many of their friends.

