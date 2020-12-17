Christmas 2020: Gift ideas for the discerning gentleman

MANILA -- Here are some gift ideas for the man in your life who has discerning taste.

60TH ANNIVERSARY WATCHES BY GRAND SEIKO

Grand Seiko recently launched a new set of timepieces in celebration of its 60th anniversary.

The designs of the new watches were inspired by the breathtaking morning view of Mount Iwate in Japan, with its vivid blue skies revealed with a tinge of red strokes as the sun peeks into the clouds. The back case has a limited edition label with the serial number, and the signature lion emblem which has been the signature for all Grand Seiko watches.

Some of the watches in the collection include the SLGH003 (9SA5 Hi-Beat caliber), which includes deep blue colored dial with a red tinged second hand and a back case made of sapphire glass and is priced at P514,100; and the SLGA001 (Caliber 9RA5), which has helium and water resistance that meet the challenge of saturation diving at depths of up to 600 meters and costs P588,300.

More details are available on the Grand Seiko Philippines website and social media pages. Grand Seiko watches are also sold at Seiko boutiques at Glorietta 1, SM Aura Premier, and SM Seaside Cebu.

FANCY TREATS AT NEW WORLD MAKATI HOTEL

New World Makati Hotel is offering gift-worthy Christmas-themed goodies in three kinds of hampers: Grand, Mega Deluxe, and the Tangerine Box.

The largest one is the Grand box which includes a fruit cake, chocolate tree, rocky road marshmallows, pralines box of 20, Christmas stollen bread, Christmas cookies, chocolate Santa, Christmas mendiant, and a bottle of wine.

The Deluxe hamper comprises a fruit cake, chocolate tree, box of mendiant, Christmas cookies, chocolate Santa, rocky road marshmallows, and a bottle of wine.

A choice between a large or small Tangerine Box comes with a chocolate tree, Christmas cookies, and rocky road marshmallows for the large box; while the small box contains Christmas cookies.

The Grand, Deluxe, and large and small Tangerine Boxes are priced at P7,000, P4,500, P900, and P450, respectively. Build-your-own hamper boxes are also available for a minimum spend of P4,500. All prices are in nett.

For inquiries, visit the New World Makati Hotel website.

JOHNNIE WALKER'S FESTIVE GIFT TINS

Johnnie Walker has released its limited edition Festive Gift Tins, which features its scotch whisky in sleek matte decorated tin boxes.

Choices include 1-liter bottles of Red Label (P659), Black Label (P1,399), and Double Black (P1,599); a 750-ml bottle of Gold Label Reserve (P1,499), a 700-ml bottle of Green Label (P1,900), and a 750-ml bottle of Aged 18 Years (P2,399).

All variants are available in all leading supermarkets nationwide, and online at Booze Shop.

THE TERRACE TV BY SAMSUNG

Samsung breaks barriers to bring entertainment outdoors with The Terrace, its first ever line featuring a weather-proof TV and Soundbar.

The Terrace features an IP55 water-resistance build, wide viewing angle capabilities, an anti-glare screen, and Samsung's signature QLED technology and Ultra Bright Picture Quality.

It is also a Smart TV, which can connect to the internet for video streaming, and comes with pre-installed entertainment apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The Terrace Soundbar provides optimized audio for each content with its Adaptive Sound feature, with the WideSound Coverage feature providing surround-sound capability with its 210W powerful sound.

The 65-inch The Terrace TV and Soundbar (Model QA65LST7T and HW-LST70T/XP) are available for P266,999, with the 75-inch bundle priced at P335,999. Every purchase of The Terrace TV comes with a free wall mount.

More details are available at the Samsung website.