Last-minute Christmas shoppers flock to Baclaran, Divisoria

Shoppers look for bargains at a street market on G.G. Cruz street near the Baclaran church in Pasay City on December 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- A week before Christmas, the number of shoppers has increased around the tightly-packed stalls of various products outside of the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City.

According to some shoppers, they chose to travel all the way to Baclaran to save money on gifts for Christmas. Compared to prices in shopping malls, items in Baclaran are cheaper and stalls are open for 24 hours.

"Mas mura kasi saka makakatipid di gaya sa mall, mas maganda pumunta dito kasi maraming pagpipilian," said Khim Ofiana.

Children's shoes cost as low as P60, while t-shirts are available at P130 and up. Slippers are available at P60, and four pairs of shorts cost P180. Sandals are priced at P100, while dresses are sold at P100. Plenty of toys are priced at P20 each.

Aside from the surge of shoppers, the crowd also thickens due to the number of people attending mass at the Baclaran Church.

There are also plenty of last-minute shoppers in Divisoria in Manila.

"Mura po saka mas maraming choices sa pale palengke po," said Jennyl Agustin.

"Mas mura po bilihin, halimbawa sa Silang, yung 200, makukuha ng 180 dito, makakatawad ka po ng mas marami," said Hairie Ann Mendoza from Silang, Cavite.

The local government and the Manila Police District have already ensured strict security measures around the Divisoria area.

