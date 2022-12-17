Project Re-Dew upcycles used PET plastic bottles into a resin that binds Typhoon Odette wreckage to create works of art inspired by iconic locations within Siargao’s surfing community. Handout

MANILA – A known soda brand has initiated a campaign that will help the island of Siargao rebuild its communities through upcycling plastic bottles.

BBDO Guerrero and Mountain Dew Philippines launched a gallery event in Makati to showcase the turnover of the design pieces through their “Project Re-Dew” which used Mountain Dew PET plastic bottles into a resin.

The resin binds the scrap wood from the wreckage left by the typhoon Odette that ravaged Siargao in 2021. The scrapboards turned as a symbol of Siargao’s resilience and hope.

The gallery, held at Astbury, Makati, also featured the photographs of Pilar Bonnin, a photographer based in Manila and Siargao, and featured the film “New Religion – A Life of Ocean” of filmmaker Gaps Sabuero.

“Mountain Dew is honored to have worked with ReMaker Space and Rise Siargao for this project. This initiative has allowed us to meaningfully contribute to the recovery of a nature paradise and one of our country’s most popular adventure playgrounds, while staying true to our brand promise of fuelling crew adventures,” said Gutzee Segura, PepsiCo’s CSD Marketing Lead in the Philippines.

“We really appreciated the concept of these Re-Dew Scrapboards because they are made from upcycled materials like plastic bottles and scrap wood that would be otherwise left to waste. It intermarries the idea of hope and sustainability for coastline communities like Siargao,” Jhet Discher, Project Manager from ReMaker Space, added.

The Scrapboards, fins, and other surf-inspired pieces were handed over to Rise Siargao, an NGO that helps rebuild homes for victims of the typhoon, and ReMaker Space, which is a facility that uses upcycling machines on recovered plastic wastes for sustainable solutions.



