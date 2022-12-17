Puerto Galera eyes 'motourism' to boost presence

The local government of Puerto Galera - a known tourist destination that is just four hours away from Metro Manila - is boosting its tourism industry to cope with the losses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, Puerto Galera welcomed more than 500 motorcycle riders from all over the country who participated in the 4th Mangyan Motorcycle Endurance Challenge (MMEC).

The MMEC was one of the highlights of the 95th founding anniversary celebration of Puerto Galera. The event tested the endurance and passion of motorcycle riders through a 1,000- kilometer motorcycle ride that took off from the newly developed Sabang Baywalk.

From Sabang, Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro , the motorcycle riders took the highway to Abra de Ilog Occidental Mindoro before returning to Puerto Galera to complete the loop.

Despite the sudden rain, motorcycle riders pursued to finish the loop ride.

According to Puerto Galera Mayor Rocky Ilagan, the MMEC aims to introduce the island to motorcycle groups as one of the best destinations for motorcycle tourism or “MOTOurism.”

With its beautiful landscape and safe roads, Ilagan said Puerto Galera is the perfect place for tourists, especially motorcycle riders to practice their passion while enjoying the picturesque view of the island.

“Who would have thought that we can host a big event here in Sabang? With the continuous improvements of the Sabang Baywalk, we expect that more tourists, especially foreigners will flock here to enjoy its scenery,” Ilagan added.

Ilagan also hopes that this year’s MMEC participants can help promote Puerto Galera through social media.

The local chief executive admitted that tourism activities in Puerto Galera still need boosting to return to normalcy after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, MMEC participants said that aside from testing their capacity as motorcycle riders, they joined the activity to help promote different tourist destinations in Puerto Galera specifically its crystal clear waters and impressive mountain range.

RV Villanueva, a rider from San Juan City, said he was impressed with the developments in Puerto Galera.

“Even at night, you can see how beautiful Puerto Galera is. We just had our endurance challenge in Mindanao two weeks ago and we are here to support the tourism of Puerto Galera,” Villanueva stressed.

King Morillo, a local rider from Calapan City, encouraged his fellow riders to visit their province.

“They are most welcome here. Our roads are bike-friendly and the people are very accommodating,” he said.

Aside from the MMEC, various activities were also held to commemorate the founding anniversary of Puerto Galera, such as a fluvial parade and several competitions that showcased the talents of its residents.

Puerto Galera was once hailed as one of the best islands in the world by several international travel websites.