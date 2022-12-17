Christmas 2022: Dessert and coffee for your holiday feast

Your holiday feast won't be complete without dessert and coffee. Here are some sweet options for your Christmas table:

BIZU

Liven up your Christmas table with these edible works of art from Bizu. Festive Christmas cakes feature layers of chocolate moist cake, praline ganache topped with macarons, while the Holiday Wreath Cake serves layers of fluffy genoise cake with mango gelée.

There is also the Towers of Joy made with macaron de Paris (almond meringue shells filled with chocolate ganache) or croquembouche (chocolate-glazed cream puffs).

For chocolate fans, Bizu has macarons from the Valrhona Chocolate Collection, each unique macaron with a specific percentage of dark chocolate from Valrhona: Valrhona Manjari, 64%; Valrhona Caribe, 66%; and Valrhona Guanaja Dark, 70%.

The Everything Chocolate Collection features boxes filled to the brim with truffles, caramels, pralines, bonbons and a selection of best-selling holiday treats. Choose from the curated “Le Grande” Chocolate Box (set of 36) or the “Exquisite” Chocolate Box (set of 23).

Savory entrees like their 5.5-lb. whole roast turkey, Spanish cochinillo, 10-hour roast beef, chicken ballotine, beef tenderloin roulade and pork baby back ribs, black caviar pie, and baked salmon Rockefeller are also featured in their 2022 Christmas catalog.

All items in the Joyeux Noël: Christmas Catalogue 2022 are available in-store or visit their website.

GOOD CUP COFFEE CO.

Cebu-based coffee roaster Good Cup Coffee Co. releases a 30-day brewing experience in a box featuring coffees from some of the best producers all around the world.

The 30-Day Box features 15 grams each of 30 different coffees that were carefully sourced, roasted, and tasted by the entire Good Cup Coffee Co. team to welcome the varied opinions on flavors and present a diverse sensory experience to everybody — supporting the company’s tagline that “the best coffee is the coffee that suits you.”

The 2022 version of the 30-day box is more than just brewing one’s own cup at home. Good Cup Coffee Co. fosters a neigh-brew-hood where brewing tips, tricks, and coffee cheers can be shared through an exclusive Discord community that can be accessed through a QR code inside the box.

Available now from the Good Cup Coffee Co. website.

SEBASTIAN’S ICE CREAM

Sebastian’s Ice Cream ends the year with an assortment of Christmas Cakes and Chilly Burgers

The ice cream shop has always been popular for their Filipino flavors. This year, Ian Carandang, head sorbetero of Sebastian’s, adds three more Filipino dessert cakes to last year’s Bibingka Supreme.

New this year are the Puto Bumbong Deluxe (puto bumbong kakanin ice cream, muscovado ice cream, and freshly-baked puto bumbong cake made with rice flour, margarine and muscovado sugar, topped with fresh grated niyog and chunks of muscovado toffee crisp); Sapin-Sapin Special (layers of freshly-baked kutsinta cake flavored with pandan, gata kakanin ice cream, langka cake made with fresh langka, and ube kakanin ice cream; topped with crunchy latik and toasted niyog with blended malagkit rice); and Leche Flan Torte (rich butter cake infused with fresh orange zest and diced almonds for texture topped with a thick layer of leche flan ice cream and actual leche flan that was steamed and crowns the entire cake).

Sebastian’s also introduces new Ube Crinkle Chilly Burgers (soft purple ube crinkle cookies made with ube halaya and filled with Pinoy ice cream) flavors including the Ube Keso Crinkle, Ube Buko Crinkle, and Ube Leche Flan Crinkle. For those looking for other flavors, they also have White Chocolate Crinkle, Peppermint Crinkle, and the new Hazelnut Crinkle.

All Crinkle Chilly Burgers are P140 per piece or also available as a 5-piece Gift Box and comes with holiday ribbon wrapping and a personalized card for P700 (available at online store).

Ice Cream Cakes (whole and slices) and Crinkle Chilly burgers available at online store for pick-up and delivery or at the Podium branch.

HONEYBON

Enjoy a bonding session with your kids with this design-it-yourself gingerbread house from Honeybon,

The house is made with crisp gingerbread cookies, with assorted sprinkles, chocolate Nips, long mallows, flower mallows, candy cane, jelly stick, rainbow belt, strawberry kiss, and jelly balls for decorations.

Honeybon provides easy and simple steps to follow when making these Gingerbread Houses. Prepare the kit, organize the decoration materials, pipe the icing along the edges of the house for that perfect base, snap a pic, then eat!

To order, visit their website, or visit their stores at SM Megamall, Festival Mall, and select Tokyo Bubble Tea stores. Only available until December 25.

GELATO MANILA

Gelato maker Zarah Manikan churns up two specialty Christmas flavors for the holidays.

Manikan’s Castagna gelato is her homemade version of crème de marrons (organic chestnut spread) added to a fiordilatte base. The recipe is made by slowly simmering oven-roasted organic chestnuts in lightly sweetened milk, aromatized with rum and vanilla, and added to the fiordilatte to create a subtly sweet, chestnut creme.

The other flavor is her non-dairy, vegan-friendly Dark Chocolate Pomegranate Sorbet made with RISA 100% South Cotabato chocolate, cold-pressed fruits pomegranate and berry juice.

Check out their full list of flavors at their website.

WORKSHOP BY LE PETIT SOUFFLE

The Workshop by Le Petit Souffle adds holiday desserts to their offerings this Christmas.

Inspired by Turkey and the Middle East, their Baklava Cheesecake (P415/slice, P2,600/whole) layers their signature creamy cheesecake with pistachio walnut filling, encased in flaky filo pastry. with a touch of honey.

Workshop also offers its takes on bibingka -- classic Salted Egg Bibingka (P200), Cheddar Bibingka (P240) topped with melted cheese, Kesong Puti Bibingka (P270) with cheese made with fresh carabao’s milk melded into the bibingka batter, or the deluxe Manchego Bibingka (P290) which all come with the grated coconut and muscovado sugar. Additional cheddar, kesong puti, or manchego are available.

Order for delivery here or third-party delivery services or stop by Workshop at Stall 20, The Grid Food Market.

EXCHANGE ALLEY COFFEE HOUSE

Exchange Alley Coffee House in Molito assembles a special Advent Coffee Box with coffee meant to be enjoyed during the four weeks before Christmas.

Each box comes 100-gram packets of Guatemalan Ayarza Vinoso, Ethiopian Kore Kochere, Batangas Liberica and Excelsa, and Bright Mornings, their seasonal filter blend available as whole beans or ground by request.

To order, please visit @each.coffee on Instagram.

POISON COFFEE & DONUTS

Sip the season with Poison Coffee and Donuts’ Christmas coffee drinks.

Choose from Midnight Peppermint Latte (espresso, milk and chocolate with mint syrup finished with salted cream and dark chocolate shavings); Butter Brew Latte (espresso, milk and butter with a touch of cinnamon topped with salted cream); and White Chocolate on The Rocks (layers of white chocolate and espresso topped with salted cream and roasted coffee beans).

Available for delivery here.

SCOUT’S HONOR

Scout’s Honor rolls into holiday season with their new rolled cakes -- fluffy soft rolls that come in Cafe Latte, Matcha Strawberry, Classic Chocolate, Dulce De Leche, Pandan Kaya, and Ube White Chocolate flavors.

These soft rolls are available at their Ayala Vertis North, Uptown Bonifacio, Santolan Town Plaza, and UP Town Center branches or for delivery here.

RANDY’S DONUTS

Randy’s dresses up its donuts for the Christmas season.

Grab some Randy’s signature and premium donuts decorated festively with Christmas colors -- Merriest Tree, Christmas Lights, Santa’s Gift, Snow Flake, Snowman and Snowy Iced.

Available at their Uptown Parade BGC, S’maison Pasay, Robinson’s Magnolia and Okada Manila branches.

TRUFFLE IN A BOTTLE

Chocolatier Treena Tecson's Truffle in a Bottle is a nice stocking stuffer for chocolate lovers. This is a jar of decadent dark chocolate ganache topped with a layer of crack chocolate and cocoa powder.

Tecson recommends several ways to enjoy these jars of chocolate. Eat this with a spoon, make a cup of hot chocolate or café mocha with it, or use as a chocolate spread on pancakes or crepes.

Each 200 ml jar is priced at P550 and can be ordered through the True Chocolate Instagram page (@truechocolate).