MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

0917 LIFESTYLE'S EXO COLLECTION

Handout

Globe’s 0917 Lifestyle recently launched an exclusive line of merchandise that features EXO, one of the biggest K-pop boy groups under the music label SM Entertainment.

Inspired by the group’s latest album, “Don’t fight the feeling,” the collection follows EXO’s highly-anticipated and successful comeback album, which sold over a million copies worldwide.

Fans can choose from EXO collectible shirts, jackets, caps, bucket hats, bags, lanyards, face masks, speakers, and earbuds featuring six of the group’s nine members -- Baekhyun, D.O., Xiumin, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun.

As a special treat, customers can also get a random exclusive “Don’t fight the feeling” photocard with a digital signature at the back with every purchase of the 0917 | EXO shirt.

The new products are available on the 0917 Lifestyle website and at select Gen3 Globe stores nationwide.

BEYOND THE VINES OPENS 2 NEW STORES IN MANILA

Handout

Singapore label Beyond The Vines has opened two concept stores in Manila featuring its new look.

With a floor area of 538.2 square feet, the Beyond The Vines branch at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay features a Bag Bar where the brand’s cult-favorite Dumplings Bags are displayed.

The 387.5 square-foot concept store at the Power Plant Mall in Makati, on the other hand, showcases the brand’s repertoire of signature ready-to-wear apparel.

The first Philippine branch of Beyond the Vines is located at Shangri-La Plaza East Wing in Mandaluyong.

CALTEX LAUNCHES BIYAHENG PAMASKO PROMO

Handout

Caltex has launched a new promo called Biyaheng Pamasko, where motorists who fuel up at participating stations every Friday to Sunday will automatically get P3/liter off on Caltex Platinum with Techron and Caltex Silver Techron, and P2/liter off on Caltex Diesel with Techron D.

The promo is available on the following dates: December 17 to 19, December 24 to 26, and December 31 to January 2, 2022.

The fuel discount will be applied on the same gas up or purchase and is non-transferrable and non-convertible to cash. The offer is valid with cash, e-wallet, credit card or debit card purchase, and cannot be combined with any other discount offers at Caltex.

GOMO'S 'MO CREDS

New digital telco brand GOMO is offering 'Mo Creds which allows users to convert data not just into texts and calls, but also into lifestyle vouchers.

Some of these include one-month access to HBO Go for 7GB, P30 discount vouchers from Foodpanda for 3GB, and up to P50 discount on Zalora or Foodpanda for 5GB.

More details are available on GOMO's website.

GRAB EXPANDS GIFTING CAPABILITY

Grab users in the Philippines can now send gifts on-demand to their loved ones in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand with the platform’s new cross-border capabilities.

The revamped GrabGifts interface which allows users to send GrabGifts vouchers to those based in other Southeast Asian cities.

There is also the new 100+ Cities Delivery (BETA) feature, which enables them to order and send food and physical gifts from GrabFood and GrabMart merchant-partners that are available in the recipient’s city within an hour.

As part of the new interface, users will have the flexibility to send their recipients up to three voucher options to choose from. They will also be able to select from a range of designs and add in a personalized message.

HELLO GLOW'S ROSEWATER SKIN MIST

Handout

Hello Glow is helping Filipinos stay on top of their skin care routine despite the holiday rush with its Rosewater Multi-Protection Skin Mist.



The new product contains Hyaluronic Acid that keeps skin moisturized and radiant throughout the day, and Centella Asiatica to help prevent redness and irritation.

It is available at Watsons, Robinsons Department Store Beauty Section, Waltermart, Landmark, Gaisano Malls, and all leading department and supermarket stores nationwide, as well as on Lazada, Shopee, and Ever Bilena Direct Sales.

MADE IN QC ARTISAN FAIR

Handout

A total of 39 entrepreneurs are part of the 8th Made in QC Artisan’s Fair, an initiative of the Quezon City Tourism Department.

Showcased are food and non-food items by Clara Scents, Little Baboo Handcrafted Candle Manufacturing, Little John, Lit Candle Co. Hard Pots, Plural & Co., Rolls Dessert Kitchen, Bathgems, Pure and Supple, Amore Blooms, Pik-A-Pikel Green Palette, Happy Life Organics, Forest Magic & Bioneem, ETS Wadoughs Patisserie, Neil & Marter, Bag’ito, Jumimo Enterprises, Maria Ceramika, Cactus & Canvas, Silent Beads, Papemelroti, Likhang Atin by CCAP Fairtrade for Development Inc., Destileria Limtuaco & Co. Inc., Chickenstop PH, South Sea Gems Jewelry Manufacturing, Muli, Karabella Dairy, The Indoor Wetlands, Ann Casas Designs, Kyusified Livelihood, Mjoran, Joy of Urban Farming, The Sourdough Bread House, Bee Republic, Moonleaf Tea Shop, Papa Diddi’s Ice Cream, Dimension Artisan Chocolate, and The Kitchen Wrap.

The Artisan Fair will run until December 19 at the Atrium of Robinsons Magnolia.

ORTIGAS MALLS TO HOLD PARTY FOR DOGS

Ortigas Malls Elite Pet Society will hold its first Christmas Pawty for dogs at the East Wing at Estancia on December 19, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event features talks and training by "Pinoy Dog Whisperer" Lestre Zapanta, and Bayopet’s Dr. Jomer Fule. Attendees can also win freebies from event sponsors, and visit booths and the pop-up dog playground.

Entrance is free, but is only open to fully vaccinated individuals. They will be required to present their Elite Pet Society ID and COVID-19 vaccination card to enter the event. One pet is to one owner only.

Non-members can sign up by downloading the Ortigas Malls mobile app, with more details on the Estancia Facebook page.

ROBINSONS GALLERIA OPENS RC TRACKS

Handout

Remote control car fans and hobbyists alike will have their field day at RC Tracks, Robinsons Galleria’s newest offering to its mallgoers.

Open for free for all ages every Saturday and Sunday, it features tracks designed to accommodate RC touring cars and drifters.

SHEIN LAUNCHES COLLAB WITH 3 FILIPINO DESIGNERS

Handout

Shein is bringing the Christmas spirit with a sale featuring discounts up to 50% on select items from December 20 to 26.

It is also promoting local fashion designers that emerged from its Shein X program: Neon Island, Wilbur Lang, Sean Betco, Bea Araza, Dewey Soltura, and Ricaci.

More details are available on Shein's website and social media pages.