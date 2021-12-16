Miss World 2021 postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

(UPDATED) The Miss World 2021 pageant has been postponed hours before its scheduled broadcast from Puerto Rico on Thursday (Friday morning in Manila).

In a Facebook post, organizers cited "additional positive cases" of COVID-19 as it expressed concern over the safety of contestants, staff, and the general public.

It added that the event will be rescheduled "within the next 90 days."

"After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot," Miss World said.

"As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made."

According to Miss World, the contestants will return to their home countries once they are cleared by health officials in Puerto Rico.

"We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown," said Miss World CEO Julia Morley.

The Philippines' representative this year, Tracy Perez, has already secured a slot in the Top 30 of Miss World 2021 as one of the winners of both the head-to-head challenge and the Beauty with a Purpose project.

She is aiming for the Philippines' second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Miss World Philippines national director Arnold Vegafria said they support organizers' efforts to prioritize the safety of all contestants.

He also assured the public that Perez tested negative for COVID-19 and is "taking all precautionary measures to ensure her safety and well-being."

"Amid the unexpected turn of events, she continues to uphold her promise to do her best to bring home the crown," Vegafria said.

