MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and wellness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BETTER WATER ACCESS FOR PINOYS IN RURAL AREAS

A newly launched project aims to provide better access to clean water by Filipinos in rural areas.

Under the Beyond2020 initiative, four hydraulic ram pumps and 13 kiosks will be used to help 3,000 residents in the village of Cabagnaan in Negros Occidental, and 15,000 in 14 villages across Altavista in Leyte.

Aside from providing clean water for drinking and sanitation, the newly deployed carbon-neutral technology offers residents the opportunity to improve or pursue water-related livelihoods such as vegetable gardens, aquaculture, and livestock breeding. It is also expected to facilitate a more conducive environment to avoid several waterborne diseases stemming from dirty water.

Launched by the Zayed Sustainability Prize in partnership with several organizations, the Beyond2020 initiative donates sustainable technologies and solutions to vulnerable communities worldwide.

Prior to the Philippines, it has made deployments in Nepal, Tanzania, Uganda, Jordan, Egypt, Cambodia, Madagascar, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and The Philippines.

KONSULTAMD, UNIQLO PARTNER FOR FAMILY HEALTH PLAN

This holiday season, telehealth service provider KonsultaMD and Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo are offering the gift of accessible healthcare services to their customers.

Shoppers can get a free KonsultaMD Family Health Plan until December 19 for a minimum purchase of P4,000 at Uniqlo Philippines stores and online.

The health plan covers one-month membership for a primary member plus four dependents, unlimited voice consultations, and four video consultations. It also includes access to e-prescriptions, e-documents, e-laboratory requests, e-medical certificates, and other partner benefits.

MAG-PINGGANG PINOY TAYO PROGRAM

Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. and the Municipality of Cainta recently held a hybrid ceremonial contract signing event to strengthen their Mag-Pinggang Pinoy Tayo! (MPPT) program in a bid to address malnutrition in the country.

MPPT, a program launched by APC Group in 2018, aims to promote the practice of an easy-to-understand healthy food plate guide for Filipinos developed by the Department of Science and Technology – Food and Nutrition Research Institute.

The drafted program in Cainta consists of online capacity building of community health workers, online nutrition education of homemakers, and, one-meal dietary supplementation among identified undernourished children for 120 days.

MAXICARE DONATES FLU VACCINES TO ORPHANAGES

Handout

HMO provider Maxicare Healthcare Corporation recently reached out to orphanages and non-profit organizations across the Philippines to give free flu vaccines.

Vaccines against the common flu were donated to CRIBS Foundation, Virlanie Foundation Inc., Tahanan ng Pagmamahal, and several others by Maxicare through its #MaxiCares program.

SANICARE'S HYGIENE KITS

Handout

Sanicare is offering hygiene kits as part of its efforts to help keep families safe and hygienic during Christmas reunions and celebrations.

It includes items that keep hands, objects, and surfaces clean and free of bacteria, such as alcohol sprays and wipes.

Sanicare products are available on its official website as well as on Lazada.

SHOPEE'S FRONTLINER HOLIDAY PACKAGE

Handout

Shopee has launched a new digital bundle for frontliners just in time for the holiday season.

Until January 9, 2022, the country's everyday heroes can avail of the Shopee Bayanihan: Frontliner Holiday Package. It includes Shopee discounts and free shipping vouchers, ShopeePay bills cashback vouchers, and discounts from Ultramega Supermarket, Shawarma Shack, Moonleaf, Tapa King, and National Book Store.

Eligible beneficiaries include healthcare workers (hospital admin and janitorial services, health and service personnel in LGU facilities), medical professionals (doctors, nurses, medical technicians), policemen and military personnel, coast guards, hospitality sector workers (restaurants, hotels, bars, travel agencies), government agencies (LGU workers, admin staff), delivery and logistics providers (food, restaurant, medicine, logistics company drivers and riders), security guards, and mortuary services personnel.

They can avail of the bundle by signing up on the Shopee Bayanihan: Frontliner Holiday Package microsite in the Shopee app. A valid PRC license or company ID is required.

SINGLIFE'S CASH FOR MEDICAL COSTS

Singlife Philippines recently launched Cash for Medical Costs, a medical insurance product that acts as a shield against medical expenses for individuals and families.

It promises to provide cash to a client who is hospitalized or diagnosed with one of 125 covered critical diseases, as well as reimbursements for medical costs for intensive medical care due to a critical condition or illness

This can be purchased via GInsure on the GCash app. Singlife Philippines said premiums can be paid monthly.

More details are available on Singlife Philippines' website.