Christmas 2021: Gift ideas for whiskey drinkers

One of the distinct joys of whiskey is sipping a dram and enjoying the warmth during a cool holiday night.

Here are some choice bottles and gift packs for the whiskey aficionado in your life.

ONE NIGHT ON EARTH IN SCOTLAND BY THE MACALLAN

The Macallan brand ambassador Hans Eckstein with the A Night on Earth in Scotland. Jeeves de Veyra

The Macallan celebrates new year traditions around the world through whisky with the new “A Night on Earth” series of expressions.

For the first bottle in the series, The Macallan captures Scotland’s famous Hogmanay festival in a bottle with “A Night on Earth in Scotland.” This expression is packaged in a beautiful collector’s box within a box designed by Japanese-French illustrator and Wes Anderson collaborator Erica Dorn inspired by the rituals of Hogmanay.

The Macallan's lead whisky maker Sarah Burgess drew on fond family memories of Hogmanay to create this rich, evocative expression with a nose reminiscent of baking biscuits with the aroma of apple, plum, and almond. It has notes of shortbread, lightly toasted marshmallow, dried oranges, fig, and cinnamon on the palate. The baked biscuits linger on in the whisky’s finish.

A Night on Earth in Scotland has an SRP of P7,600 per 700ml bottle and is available through Thirst.ph, Singlemalt.ph, Forth and Tay, Solid Wine and Spirits, Future Trade International Inc. and Grand Cru Wines and Spirit.

15-YEAR-OLD VIKING HEART BY HIGHLAND PARK

Highland Park Viking Heart. Jeeves de Veyra

While the new Highland Park 15-year-old Viking Heart’s Viking earthenware-inspired porcelain white bottle is breathtaking on its own and guaranteed to stand out in any whisky collector’s display cabinet, it is still the rich golden scotch inside the bottle that is the main draw of this permanent addition to the Orkney distillery’s core range.

It was blended by Highland Park master whisky maker Gordon Motion with American oak sherry seasoned casks for the palate of vanilla and crème brûlée with the heather peat and smoke that is a trademark of the label, and first-fill European oak sherry seasoned casks for the lingering warm, dry spicy finish.

It might a bit intimidating for new whisky drinkers but for those who’ve grown into the more acquired notes and flavors of whisky, this is a great dram to pair with Christmas dinners.

The Highland Park Viking Heart is now available for purchase from whisky retailers, specialty liquor shops and online retailers.

FLAMING HEART BY COMPASS BOX

Compass Box Flaming Heart. Jeeves de Veyra

While whisky label Compass Box doesn’t have a distillery of its own, this edgy whisky maker is known for mixing and matching scotch to end up with cutting edge blends.

The latest iteration of the Compass Box Flaming Heart is no exception with all of the artsy trademarks of the boutique whisky blender. Behind the edgy label is a blend perfect for whisky drinkers wanting to explore peat and smoke. A sip starts out with the sweet and honeyed notes of a Speyside Scotch, but let it linger on your palate and peat and smoke typical of an Islay Whisky come out to make a memorable dram.

Available at Liquor.ph with an SRP of P8,799 for a 700ml bottle. Limit of one bottle per customer.

JACK DANIELS 64.5% ABV - WHISKY SOCIETY OF THE PHILIPPINES EDITION

Jack Daniels' Whiskey Society of the Philippines edition. Jeeves de Veyra

Last year, Jack Daniels and the Whiskey Society of the Philippines collaborated on a barrel pick. Members of the WSP were polled for a flavor profile and an ABV (alcohol by volume) strength. The results were sent to the Tennessee distillery for assistant distiller Lexie Phillips to pick a barrel to imbue the flavor profile.

The result is 192 bottles of cask strength robust full-bodied bourbon that is only available in the Philippines. It is a distinct privilege for Filipino bourbon lovers to have this as Jack Daniels won’t be doing any barrel picks any time soon. The bottle even comes with a WSP chain and medallion to commemorate this special edition.

Available at Liquor.ph with an SRP of P4,499 for a 700ml bottle. Limit of one bottle per customer.

JOHNNIE WALKER FESTIVE GIFT PACKS

Johnnie Walker gift packs. Handout

For Johnnie Walker fans who’ve always wanted a taste of the more expensive bottles, this special gift pack decked out in holiday colors is for you. Each of the gift boxes is packaged with 50cl sampler bottles of the higher edition bottles.

The best-selling JW Black Label comes with a gift box including a sampler of the JW Double Black and the JW Aged 18 Years. A sampler of JW Gold Label Reserve and JW Aged 18-Year-Old comes with the JW Double Black Gift Pack.

For a sip of the must-try JW Blue Label, 50 cl samplers come with honey sweet JW Gold Label Reserve Gift Pack and smooth warm JW 18-Year-Old Gift pack.

This is a great way for new whisky drinkers to expand their whisky horizons without breaking the bank. All the gift packs are available at your favorite liquor shops and online at the Diageo Shopee and Lazada stores.

CHIVAS REGAL JUNE DIGAN DESIGNED GIFT BOXES

Chivas x June Digan. Handout

Chivas Regal teams up with multi-awarded Filipino artist June Digan to design limited edition gift boxes.

“We’ve always told the Chivas story through Scottish eyes. But this time, we have a chance to tell it through Filipino eyes.”, said Tony Atayde, Chivas Regal's head of marketing.

Digan meshes luxury and whisky iconography for each of the editions, with Pinoy street designs in the gift boxes. From the Chivas 12 with apple, pear, vanilla, and honey notes, the Chivas XV, with flavors of oranges, marmalade, honey, cinnamon, juicy sultanas, and butterscotch; and the Chivas 18, with over 20 of the rarest single malts and cask-aged for 18 years, with a palate of dark chocolate, orange, butterscotch, vanilla, cinnamon, and almond, the Chivas core range will delight any whisky drinker.

The gift boxes come with a 700ml bottle of Chivas 12, Chivas XV, or Chivas 18 with two glass tumblers.

Available now at your favorite liquor outlets and e-commerce sites.