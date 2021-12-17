Philippine representative Beatrice Gomez during the evening gown competition of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel. Menahem Kahana, AFP

Miss Universe Philippines revealed Friday that Beatrice Gomez's family in Cebu is among those who have been affected by the onslaught of typhoon Odette.

In a post on its social media pages, the national pageant organizer said it is postponing Gomez's media interviews and other activities, appealing to the public to turn their attention to the victims of the typhoon.

"According to Bea, her family was trapped in their home during the typhoon and it badly damaged the apartment building. Thankfully, they are physically safe now," Miss Universe Philippines said.

"Bea's priority is her family's welfare at the moment. As soon as she is out of quarantine, she will head to Cebu to assist them," it added.

Gomez has returned to Manila following her Top 5 finish in the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel.

Miss Universe Philippines said it will soon share more details about the beauty queen's typhoon relief efforts.

