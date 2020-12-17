WATCH: Bedroom of Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico gets French-inspired makeover

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico felt like they finally got a proper bedroom after it was renovated by an interior design studio.

Their home was once again featured in the vlog of Moss Design House, which earlier released a video of the celebrity couple's living room makeover.

Heussaff and Bolzico admitted that even in their previous residences, they always had a no-frills bedroom.

"Even in my old apartment, it's the same thing. It was just a bed, and then the same desk," said Heussaff, who admitted that their bedroom is the only place in their current home that was not styled at all.

"I feel that we finally have a bedroom," said Bolzico, after seeing the redesigned space, which he described as "like a hotel, but still feels very homey."

Moss Design House opted for a French-inspired theme, using moldings and a panoramic mural as part of the bed headboard.

Reacting to the transformation, Heussaff expressed amazement that she couldn't recognize the space anymore, saying it "looks like a real room."

Aside from Heussaff and Bolzico, Moss Design House has also done a "home fluffing" -- or improvements within a short period without major construction work -- of the apartment of actress Bela Padilla, as well as the room of Sofia Andres' baby Zoe.

