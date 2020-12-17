Christmas 2020: Gift ideas for the tita and tita at heart

MANILA -- Here are some holiday gift ideas that will please the "tita" in your life.

HOME ITEMS AT RUSTAN'S

Handout

Rustan's is offering a wide selection of quality brands and merchandise that fit any budget, with gift ideas below P500.

Among these are the Glass Teapot by WELUP (P325), which is a treat for loose leaf drinkers because it allows them to steep the tea to their preferred taste and intensity; the Pear and Ginger Fragrant Disc by Aromabotanical (P330), which emits a divine fragrance for wardrobes, drawers, and linen cupboards; and the Spartina Notebook (P395), a funky notebook for both professionals and students.

Items below P1,000 include the Aromabotanical Diffuser (P750), which is packed with essential oils and pure extracts; The Fruit Garden Gift Box Set (P895), which comes with three assorted fruit jams in 120 grams each; the Santeco Kolima Water Bottle (P990), a double-wall vacuum insulated bottle that keeps beverages hot for 12 hours and cold for 8 hours; the Kiss Bottle Opener by Bugatti (P995), which features a romantic design of two faces kissing; the LeSportsac Volar 3-Zip Cosmetic Bag (P995), which is perfect as a mini organizer or wallet; and the Microfiber Pillow by Rustan's Home (P995), which is guaranteed to give great support and premium comfort for every slumbering hour.

More products below P2,000 and P3,000 are available at Rustan's branches as well as its website and social media pages, with options for delivery and personal shopper service.

PRESENTS FOR THE FUTURE BY HARIBON

Handout

Looking for a meaningful gift to give this Christmas? Check out Haribon Foundation's Presents for the Future, campaign, where every donation helps plant a tree and gives an educational kit that supports the distance learning of the children of partner farmer communities.

The kit includes school supplies, a book about the environment, Alpabeto ng Kalikasan – an alphabet book for all ages that features Proudly Pinoy plants and animals written by a Haribon Member – and sim and load cards to support online learning.

Donation starts as low as P100. Each single-donation of P500 or more will be given a free personalized holiday e-card.

To donate, visit Haribon's website.

STOCKING STUFFERS AT FOODPANDA

Handout

A range of affordable luxe products for stocking stuffers can be easily ordered via Foodpanda, which now carries brands such as Human Nature, Mumuso, Miniso, and Kim Store.

Here are some of the guaranteed tita-friendly items on offer: Human Nature's Jolly Guardian bundle of Skin Shield and Sanitizer for P194.50; and Miniso's electronic eyelash curler for P119.

Foodpanda is available for free download on iOS and Android.

STYLISH HOME OUFTITS BY MARKS AND SPENCER

Handout

Marks and Spencer has introduced its holiday gift choices for 2020, which are available in stores or through the brand's website.

The selection includes picture-perfect snuggly wear, from sustainably sourced cotton Christmas pajamas and woven checked scarves, as well as beauty products.

These include the Floral Collection Mini Body and Shower Gel Set (P895), that come in a dainty zipper pouch; and Mulberry Mix the Woven Scarf (P995).

WELCH'S SPARKLING JUICES

Handout

Welch's has a line of sparkling juices that are fizzy but guilt-free, making it ideal for both kids and adults, even expecting mommies.

These include Sparkling Red Grape, Sparkling White Grape, and the new Sparkling Rosè, which are bubbly and 100% alcohol-free.

All three Welch's Sparkling Juices are easy to mix with other beverages, and make for a convenient Christmas gift that can be delivered to homes of friends, relatives, and co-workers.

Welch's products are available in retail stores, with more details on the brand's website and social media pages, as well as Ace Food Service online. These may also be ordered via Metromart, Lazmart, and Walmart Delivery.

Related video: