British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards

Undated handout image provided by Kensington Palace of the 2020 Christmas card of Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, which features an image taken in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous showing Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, posing with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, Britain. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Matt Porteous, Kensington Palace/Reuters

LONDON - Britain's royals unveiled their 2020 Christmas cards on Wednesday, choosing traditional happy family snapshots for their festive messages.

Heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 72, selected a photograph of him and his wife Camilla sitting on a bench in the garden of their home in Birkhall, Scotland, for their greetings card.

His son Prince William, 38, second-in-line to the throne, also chose a relaxed photo of his family for his card.

He was pictured with his wife Kate, 38, and their three children - George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 - sitting with wide grins on a bale of hay in front of a pile of chopped wood at their Amner Hall country residence in eastern England.

FROM THE ARCHIVES