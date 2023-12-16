CCP lights up once again for Christmas

Park goers watch the lights and sounds show, SINAG 2022 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay City on Sept. 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — For years, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has celebrated Christmas by adorning its facade with a lights, sound, and projection show.

This year, the eagerly anticipated decoration on the historic building is once again unveiled.

The Production Design and Technical Services Division (PDTSD) of CCP introduced a unique display, blending traditional Filipino craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology.

For this year's decor, PDTSD creatively repurposes abaca orbs and marquise-shaped lighting fixtures from the 2023 Christmas exhibit.

Handcrafted by skilled Bicolano artisans, the Sinamay orbs showcase intricate fabric manipulation, adding texture to the marquise-shaped structure.

At sunset, the CCP facade transforms into a mesmerizing canvas of light, expertly crafted by CCP's lighting team, including Camille Balistoy, Shantie De Roca, and Allan Fami.

Complementing this visual spectacle is a dynamic sound and projection show by the Art Education Department, presenting five music videos titled "Himig Himbing: Mga Heleng Atin," directed by Mes De Guzman, Lawrence Fajardo, Carla Pulido Ocampo, Ida Del Mundo, and Jerrold Tarog.

These videos bring to life a collection of Philippine cradle songs.

The show promises a distinctive and memorable celebration of the rich cultural heritage and creative talent at the heart of the CCP.

From December 14 to December 30, 2023, audiences are invited to experience this nightly visual extravaganza from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, featured in Antipolo City is a towering Christmas Tree standing at forty feet.

This unique Christmas tree is located at Ynares Center. It is designed to resemble a garden, adorned with thousands of Christmas lights and revolves with the help of a machine.

The area also highlights an amusement park with thrilling rides and a marketplace for those eager to do their Christmas shopping.

Visitors to the capitol grounds expressed delight in the festive atmosphere.

"Para sa akin po ang saya saya dahil damang dama naming mga Antipoleño ang saya dito," said Allyana Dela Rosa.

"Bukod sa may rides, may foods pa na puwede mo pagpilian," added James Pajulas.

A perfect Christmas destination is also the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.

Here, an amusement park with rides for the whole family takes center stage.

The entire park is illuminated with thousands of Christmas lights, enhanced by modern Christmas tree displays.

"Sama sama na siya into one, para pagpunta ninyo hindi lang rides makikita niyo, nandito na lahat," said Florentino Singian, Operations Supervisor of Pedal and Peddle.