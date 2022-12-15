UP students feature spaces, transport, culture in art exhibit

From left to right: University of the Philippines Diliman fine arts students Albert Raqueño, Michael Joselo Villanueva, and Ashley Gimpayan.

MANILA — Three fine arts students from the University of the Philippines Diliman featured spaces, transport, and culture in their recently launched art exhibit in Quezon City.

With different art styles, the exhibits venture into various societal and personal struggles faced by the Filipino people in the hopes of capturing human emotions through art.

Here are the three exhibits that can be viewed on the 2nd floor, 24 Chanca Building, Commonwealth Ave, Matandang Balara, Quezon City until Jan. 20, 2023.

'SPACES'

University of the Philippines Diliman fine arts student Albert Raqueño's personal experiences in shared spaces led him to take his viewers on an adventure to various spots in the Philippines with a general palette through different drifts and flows in his artworks. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

His personal experiences in shared spaces led Albert Raqueño to take his viewers on an adventure to various spots in the Philippines with a general palette through different drifts and flows in his artworks.

"As a sentimental person, I allow my experiences to consume me. I bask in every feeling, recall every place I’ve been to, and hold all the memories I’ve made very close to my heart in the hopes of reliving them one more time," Raqueño said.

"This exercise in memory has given birth to 'Spaces', an exhibit where I would like to invite you to do the same: take a step back and look at what you could possibly hold in your head and heart," he added.

From the busy streets of Cubao up to the cold breeze of Baguio, and down to the wonders of Laguna, Raqueño reminded the public how these places can have different narratives in certain timelines.

"No matter how unique and personal our experiences are, the same spots have existed even before and beyond us. Why do we go to these places? What transpired? How did we take it all in? Who were we with? Where are we headed next?" he said.

"We attach ourselves to these destinations to form and preserve our own memories, but how often do we appreciate how interconnected we all are? 'Spaces' invites everyone to take a step back and pause for a moment."

'KALAKALAN'

University of the Philippines Diliman fine arts student Michael Joselo Villanueva mixed up various foreign cultures and those of the Philippines, and pictured how the former gravely affect Filipino culture as a third-world country, in an art exhibit in Quezon City. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

The intertwined Philippine and foreign cultures was Michael Joselo Villanueva's inspiration for "Kalakalan".

"Sa kasalukuyang panahon, humaharap ang daigdig sa malawakang mga suliranin sa kawalan o kakulangan ng mga pangunahing produkto, at unti-unting pagkalulong ng maliliit na bayan sa mga pangdayuhang kultura dulot ng popularismo nito at mga 'di tuwirang pakikialam ng malalaking mga bayan sa mga polisiya ng iba pang bansa," Villanueva said.

"Mula noon hanggang ngayon, malaki ang epekto ng mga kultura ng mga pinakamalalaki at makapangyarihang bayan sa kultura, pulitika, at ekonomiya ng maliliit na bansa. Sila ang mga nakatuklas o gumawa ng mga mayor na rutang pangkalakal para magbenta at mamili ng mga abstrakto at kongkretong bagay sa mga iba pang dayuhan," he added.

With artworks based on Chinese, Thai, and other Asian influences, Villanueva captured how the Philippines has lost its own identity due to these various cultures.

"Pinakamagandang halimbawa nito ang magaganda at mga mapanganib na dulot ng papalaking impluwensya ng Tsina sa Asya, Africa at iba pang lugar sa daigdig. Kung ibabatay sa kasaysayan, halos lahat ng kagawian, pananamit, kagamitan at paniniwala natin ay nakuha natin sa pagkikipagkalakal hindi lamang ng mga gamit kung di pati ng kultura, kagaya ng sistema ng pamahalaan, edukasyon, relihyon at paggamit ng teknolohiya," he said.

"Sa eksibisyong ito, sasaklawin natin ang bahaging silangan ng daigdig kung saan tatalakayin ng mga piyesa ang impluwensya ng Silangang Asya sa kalakalan mula pa noong unang panahon at ang repleksyon nito sa kasaysayan. Ang papel ng malalaking orihinal na rutang pangkalakal mula at patungong Silangan kagaya ng 'Silk Road', Kalakalang Galyon , at "Incense trade" na maaaring pinagmulan ng iba't ibang bagay na ginagamit natin sa kasalukuyan."

'GOD KNOWS HUDAS NOT PAY'

University of the Philippines Diliman fine arts student Ashley Gimpayan wants to point out in her "God Knows Hudas Not Pay" exhibit what went wrong with the country's transport system based on her experiences during the long hours of commuting in the country. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Based on her experiences during the long hours of commuting in the country, Ashley Gimpayan wanted to point out in "God Knows Hudas Not Pay" what went wrong with the Philippine transport system.

"Nais pukawin ng eksibit ang kamulatan at paglaban sa nakapanlulumong sistema ng pagkomyut na sapilitang dinaranas araw gabi ng ating mga komyuter at tsuper," Gimpayan said.

"Dahilan ito ng hindi makamasang modernisasyon, kawalan ng ligtas, aksesable, at inklusibong aktibong transportasyon, at sa nakalululang pamasahe bunga ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin, krudo, at mababang sahod," she added.

Gimpayan did not limit herself to paintings. She also installed transport staples like signages, Catholic symbols, and wheels to give a picture of the hardships of drivers and commuters.

"Ang katagang 'God Knows Hudas Not Pay' ay naninindigan sa mensahe na ang tunay na hindi nagbabayad ay hindi matatagpuan sa lansangan kailanman, kundi ay nasa iilang matataas at komportableng posisyon sa lipunan na buhat lamang ng kasinungalingan," she said.

"Alam ng Mesiyas, ng masa ang sisingilin sa nagbabaon ng utang sa bansa at kasayasayan."

