Travel shorts: Tour De Malls, seat sale, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AIRBNB'S HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS IN PH

Handout

Feel the holiday spirit in these Christmas getaways in the Philippines.

Head to Pampanga for the giant lanterns showcased during Ligligan Parul, and enjoy the province's well-loved dish sisig. Pampanga is home to many spacious villas in Airbnb with pools and amenities, ideal for large families and barkadas.

Those who are looking for cool temperature and breathtaking scenery can head to Baguio, while enjoying holiday favorites such as tsokolate de batirol. Among the Airbnb accommodations in the City of Pines is a cozy cabin getaway adorned with Christmas decorations and a working brick fireplace.

In Metro Manila, the Festival of Lights at Ayala Triangle Gardens is considered a contemporary Christmas tradition. There are many well-designed homes that are available for booking on Airbnb, located in Taguig and Makati.

AYALA MALLS' TOUR DE MALLS

Handout

Ayala Malls is showing its support for the cycling community with its new initiative.

In Tour de Malls, pro riders and leisure cyclists are invited to discover different Ayala Malls around the country. The most recent leg started at The 30th in Pasig City and ended at Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.

Ayala Malls also hosted a bike expo at the Market! Market! activity center, where enthusiasts learned about bike repair and road safety, among others.

CEBU PACIFIC'S SEAT SALE

Cebu Pacific is holding a seat sale on its international destinations from December 16 to January 2, 2023.

Ticket prices start at P699 for a one-way base fare exclusive of fees and surcharges, with travel period from December 16 to May 31, 2023.

More details are available on Cebu Pacific's website.

HONG KONG TOURISM BOARD'S CHRISTMAS EVENTS

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has prepared a lineup of events in celebration of the Christmas season.

These include Hong Kong Winterfest until January 2023, which features the city's tallest outdoor Christmas tree in front of the Victoria Harbour.

A coastal European-style Christmas town will also welcome visitors at the Art Park West Kowloon Central District. On the other end is the Christmas Wonderland, which includes themed lodges such as a snow-clad kingdom and an enchanting candy house.

PANAHON SA TAIWAN RELAUNCHED

The Panahon Sa Taiwan campaign was recently relaunched in Manila following the extension of the visa-free policy for Filipinos.

Travel deals were offered by China Airlines, Starlux Airlines, AirAsia, ARK Travel Express, Jeron Travel and Tours, and No. 1 Tour and Transport.

A fan activity with actress Gabbi Garcia was also introduced, with two round-trip tickets from Manila to Kaohsiung as the jackpot prize.

More details are available on the website and Facebook page of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

SHELL'S TIPS TO BEAT CHRISTMAS TRAFFIC

Shell has shared tips to beat the Christmas traffic, as well as save on gas this holiday season.

Among these are making sure that tires are at manufacturer-recommended pressure, accelerating slowly and gradually, planning trips ahead and grouping nearby destinations, minimizing car idling, keeping the engine clean, and driving at efficient fuel speeds.

Shell is also offering FuelSave, which promises help reduce fuel consumption.

THAILAND, TAIWAN, JAPAN LEAD AGODA AWARDS

Digital travel platform Agoda, has announced the winners of its 14th annual Agoda Gold Circle Awards (GCA).

This years GCAs have been presented to more than 2,000 properties in 41 markets. For the fourth consecutive year, Thailand retained its top spot followed by Taiwan and Japan.

Also part of the Top 10 are India, South Korea, Malaysia, United States, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.