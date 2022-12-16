MANILA – Christmas is a time for sharing God’s love with others, as we honor Jesus who showed us the true meaning of selfless love.

Here are some ways by which you can shine Christ’s light with others this holiday season.

* Donate to the Philippine Jesuit Prison Service’s (PJPS) Give Joy on Christmas project

For P500, you can already give a spaghetti package and a fruit salad package to a brother or sister in prison. The PJPS aims to give 3,300 food packages to families of inmates from the New Bilibid Prison and Correctional Institute for Women for their Noche Buena and Media Noche celebrations.

An apostolate of the Philippine Province of the Society of Jesus, the PJPS provides holistic rehabilitation for inmates and advocates for reforms in the penal and judicial system to help persons deprived of liberty improve their lives behind bars.

* Buy a stuffed animal from Papemelroti to support PAWS

Haven’t checked the inaanaks off your Christmas list yet? Plush toys are always a hit with kids–and when you support this collaboration between the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and homegrown craft store Papemelroti, you get to help real animals, too.

When you buy the new Papemelroti stuffed toys designed by Robert Alejandro, you get to help the more than 200 rescued dogs and cats under PAWS’ care. The animal welfare group is also accepting in-kind donations–such as pet food, litter, and pet toys–throughout the year for the animals under their care.

* Send Paskong Pinoy-themed greeting cards from UNICEF

Have you sent out your Christmas cards yet? Give love on Christmas day by handing your loved ones these cards by renowned National Artist Larry Alcala. You could get a set of these by donating at least P1,000 to UNICEF, which will use the funds to help children go to school, fight malnutrition, and get life-saving vaccines.

* Support Greenbelt Chapel’s Stars of Grace project

On the first Christmas, a star led the people to the Savior born in a manger. Today, we are called to shine like stars so we can lead people to Jesus and experience His love.

When you get yourself a star from Greenbelt Chapel’s Stars of Grace project, you help them support 475 poor parishes all over the country, as well as the charities of different religious congregations. More details here:

* Give noche buena packs to indigent families through World Vision

Since 2006, World Vision has been helping poor Filipino children and their families have a meaningful Christmas. You can help send love to needy families this Christmas by donating any amount you can, which World Vision will pool together to buy noche buena packs for indigent Filipinos: