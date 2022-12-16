Quezon Memorial Circle. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Quezon City is the top online dating hotspot in the Philippines for 2022, according to Tinder.

In its recently released Year in Swipe, Tinder said Filipino users swiped in the City of Stars the most this year using the app's Passport feature.

Cebu City ranked second in Tinder's list of "Top 10 local cities to passport to in 2022," followed by Baguio, Davao, Dasmariñas in Cavite, Taguig, San Pedro in Laguna, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Olongapo.

Overall, Filipino Tinder users "passported" to London in England the most this year, followed by Los Angeles and New York City in the United States, and Melbourne and Sydney in Australia.

Quezon City also made the cut at seventh place, followed by Toronto in Canada, Seoul in South Korea, and Chicago and San Diego in the US.

Tinder also noted that users in the Philippines are the "chattiest" as they used the video chat feature the most this 2022. This list also includes India, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Brazil, Singapore, Vietnam, and Spain.



Here are other findings in this year's Year in Swipe:

- Top interests of Filipino Tinder users include music, movies, Netflix, coffee, travel, games, food, dogs, sports, and cooking.

- The Top 10 Spotify songs of Tinder users in the Philippines include "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals, "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version" by Taylor Swift, "Stay" by The Kid, "Glimpse of Us" by Joji, "Woman" by Doja Cat, "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy, "Deja Vu" by Olivia Rodrigo, and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the Disney movie "Encanto."

- Tinder users in the Philippines tend to pick simple activities over fancy dinner dates this year. Popular dates involve talking a walk, grabbing a coffee, and checking out new brunch spots.

