MANILA -- Here are some of this year's holiday-themed food gifts and treats for your family and loved ones.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

Handout

City of Dreams Manila is offering holiday menus at its signature restaurants Crystal Dragon, Nobu Manila, and Haliya, and confections and cakes at Cafe Society.

Crystal Dragon's festive season set menu is available from December 19 to January 1 at P5,800++ per person. The seven-course menu features lavish dishes such as Braised Lobster Broth with Sea Treasure and Dried Scallop, and Wok-fried Ohmi Wagyu Beef with Black Garlic.

Nobu Manila, on the other hand, has a Christmas six-course dinner tasting menu available on December 24 to 25. For P5,600++, the menu consists of dishes such as assorted sushi and sashimi, and Pan-seared Sea Bass with Lobster Miso Cappuccino Broth.

Haliya, meanwhile, is serving a four-course menu of reimagined Filipino dishes on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at P6,000 net for two to three persons. This includes dishes such as Halaan Krema Gratin and Morcon Wellington.

Also available at chocolate sculptures and gingerbread houses at Cafe Society for the whole month of December. For more details visit City of Dreams Manila's website or call (02) 8800-8080.

LEMON SQUARE BAKERY TREATS

Handout

Filipino-owned bakeshop Lemon Square Bakery Treats has unveiled its desserts for holiday celebrations.

These include the Christmas tree-shaped Frosted Chocolate Cake, a rich chocolate cake coated and topped with buttercream icing.

Lemon Square Bakery Treats also has Christmas Bites, or chocolate cake pops covered in milk chocolate and topped with colorful sprinkles.

Orders can be made at the Lemon Square Bakery Treats website, with options for both same-day and scheduled deliveries.

MAMA SITA'S

Handout

Mama Sita's has prepared six Christmas hampers featuring its seasonings and spices.

Prices range from P300 for the Budget Pack Bundle to P1,000 for the Homestyle Bundle. Each comes with cook booklets from Mama Sita's.

The hampers are packaged in baskets and are available until December 20. Orders beyond this date will be delivered in January 2023.

More details are available on the Mama Sita's website. Interested gifters may also contact RJ Quito at (0956) 7591507 or Joanna Tacdol at (0917) 8154565, or email info@msita.com.

MARKS & SPENCER

Handout

Marks & Spencer has food and wine sets that can serve as gifts for your family, friends, and colleagues.

Wine and chocolate gift sets range from P1,950 to P1,750, with other packages focusing on sweets, coffee, and Italian treats.

All sets are available in Marks & Spencer stores and website, and can also be ordered through the brand's Philippine Viber community.

OISHI

Handout

Oishi is spreading holiday cheer with its Cuckoo and Weehee Bags, which are filled with childhood favorites and other treats.

Prices start at P87, with the products available in supermarkets. Those who buy from Oishi's official stores on Lazada and Shopee can get discounts for bundle orders until December 31.

More details are available on Oishi Philippines' Facebook page.

TIVOLI ROYALE COUNTRY CLUB

Handout

Tivoli Royale Country Club is offering edible gifts, party-ready platters, and set meals this Christmas.

Executive chef Jonnel Roxas has prepared assorted gourmet cookies in green tea matcha, dark chocolate truffle, and cashew peanut butter (P250), almond banana bread (P250), and panettone bread (P300).

There is also the Premium Hamper (P2,000) which is filled with bread and cookies as well as bottled gourmet treats like classic pesto, homemade bagoong, chili garlic sauce, herb garlic cream cheese, and anchovies in olive oil.

Tivoli Royale Country Club also has holiday platters good for five to six persons at P4,500 each, as well as Buchon pork belly (P1,400 per kilo), Callos alla Madrileña (P800), Chicken Inasal with Java Rice (P600), and Blue Fin Tuna and Kani Baked Sushi (P950).