Designer Albert Andrada (left) with his muse, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. Handout

MANILA -- Designer Albert Andrada is set to hold a solo show at Paris Fashion Week Couture.

The high fashion event is slated from January 25 to 26 at the Westin Paris Vendome.

It will see the collaboration of Andrada and BaroQco, a jewelry brand known for creating crowns for Miss Universe Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore.

Andrada is known to many as the designer of the blue gown that Pia Wurtzbach wore when she was crowned Miss Universe in 2015.

He is currently the design council head of the Miss Universe Philippines Organization.

