71st Miss Universe pageant to air on ABS-CBN platforms

MANILA — “The most beautiful day in the universe” will be telecast live on Kapamilya platforms in January, ABS-CBN announced on Friday.

Filipino pageant fans will be able to watch Celeste Cortesi attempt to win the Miss Universe crown on January 15, Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

The 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana in the US.

Eighty-six contestants will vie for the title of Miss Universe 2022, succeeding Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

A month ahead of the coronation night, Cortesi on Friday flew to the US for “the final leg of training,” as seen in a photo from the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

Cortesi is aiming for a fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines, following the wins of Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The Filipino-Italian Cortesti previously represented the Philippines in the Miss Earth 2018 pageant, where she finished in the top 8.

