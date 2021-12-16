SB19 named NCCA youth ambassadors

Members of SB19. Photo from NCCA's Facebook page

MANILA -- The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has named the P-pop supergroup SB19 as its newest youth ambassadors, citing the members' efforts to bring Filipino music to the global scene.

In a statement posted on Thursday, NCCA said SB19's recent accomplishments are in line with its mandate to promote Filipino art and culture worldwide.

SB19, composed of members Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell, have been part of various activities initiated and supported by NCCA such as the Philippines-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival and Padayon.

Aside from being youth ambassadors, members of SB19 now also serve as the faces of Sentro Rizal (SR) -- a cultural center for overseas Filipinos and for anyone interested in anything Filipino -- which was formally established by the NCCA in 2011.

Currently, SR has 35 sites around the world, and is set to inaugurate a new one in New York City.

Related video: