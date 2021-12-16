Rina Lopez (center) is currently the president and executive director of Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. Handout

MANILA -- Rina Lopez Bautista has been included in Forbes' roster of Asia's 2021 Heroes of Philanthropy, which recognizes entrepreneurs and tycoons in the region who "demonstrated a clear personal commitment to a number of causes."

The daughter of Lopez Group patriarch Oscar Lopez was recognized for her work at Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI), particularly its efforts to help students continue learning at home amid the pandemic.

"KCFI last March launched the Stay at Home, Learn at Home campaign for students during COVID-19 lockdowns. So far the foundation has produced 1,500 educational videos," Forbes said in an article published on December 13, adding that the foundation is now reaching more than 10 million Filipino households.

Bautista co-founded KCFI in 1999 with the goal of giving children in the Philippines transformative learning experiences through media and technology.

"Improving the education of Filipino children to provide them with opportunities for a better life has become my passion," she said in a statement released by the foundation.

"I started off as a reluctant leader but later realized the legacy of my family in philanthropy and the social capital I was blessed to have. These and many experiences led me to deepen the commitment I have for the work I do in the world," she added.

Another Filipina handpicked by Forbes as one of Asia's Heroes of Philanthropy this year is Tessie Sy-Coson, vice-chairperson of SM Investments Corp.

She was recognized for spearheading SM Foundation's efforts to donate over P1.5 billion in vaccines, hospital equipment, and protective gear for health care workers, on top of having more than 120,000 employees at the SM Group inoculated.

