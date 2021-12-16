Philippines named world's top dive destination anew

A dive spot in Anilao, Batangas. Handout

MANILA -- The Philippines was once again recognized at the World Travel Awards (WTA), the Department of Tourism announced Thursday.

In a statement, the agency said the country was named World's Leading Dive Destination for the third consecutive year.

It bested the likes of Maldives, Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Azores Islands, Bora Bora in French Polynesia, Cayman Islands, Fiji, Galapagos Islands, and Mexico.

"This distinction is indeed a great privilege, yet, it underlines our great responsibility of protecting and conserving our underwater resources so that these will also be enjoyed and experienced in their pristine natural state by future generations," said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

The Philippines belongs to the Coral Triangle, dubbed as the Amazon of the Ocean for being home to 600 coral species, 2,000 reef fish species, and six out of the world's seven species of marine turtles.

Some of the top diving spots in the country include the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan, Anilao in Batangas, Malapascua and Moalboal in Cebu, Balicasag, Panglao and Anda in Bohol, and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro.

