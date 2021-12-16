Photo from SM Megamall's official Facebook page

MANILA — SM Megamall on Thursday teased what BTS fans speculate to be another pop-up store of the phenomenal K-pop group.

On its Facebook page, the Mandaluyong-based shopping mall posted a photo which showed the group's logo against a purple wall.

"Annyeong ARMY! Guess what's going to POP-UP next at SM Megamall?" the mall wrote in the caption, referring to BTS' fans.

The caption also includes lyrics from the group's 2021 hit, "Permission to Dance."

At the post's comments section, netizens speculated that either the "Space of BTS" or "Permission to Dance" pop-up store would occupy the space.

Last May, BTS' "Map of the Soul" pop-up store opened at SM Megamall.

The store, which sold products based on the album "Map of the Soul: 7," was supposed to operate only until August but its run stretched for another two months due to popular demand.

