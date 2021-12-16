Christmas 2021: Lovely gift ideas for kids

MANILA -- Still thinking of a nice Christmas gift for kids who are close to your heart? Here are some ideas.

A CLASSIC LEGO SET

Handout

Here's something that children can play over and over again, even with their families, as the pandemic continues.

This holiday season, Lego has curated popular sets across different themes, including the Duplo Alphabet Truck, Disney Princess Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle Village, Creative Building Bricks, City Race Boat Transporter, City Stuntz Park, and City Stuntz Competition.

These sets are available on the Ban Kee Bricks website; Lego Certified Store branches at Trinoma, The 30th Mall, Bonifacio Global City, Greenbelt, and Alabang Town Center; and select online retailers such as Lazada, Shopee, Dotcom, and Zalora.

KIDDIE OUTFITS FROM OFF-WHITE

Handout

Go beyond the usual kiddie outfits and get a stylish piece for the child in your life at Off-White.

The luxury fashion label has a dedicated space for its kids' line at its Philippine store, which is located at Greenbelt 3 in Makati.

Some of the available pieces include bright jogger pants, urban checkered hoodies, statement tees, and more street-style choices.

POKEMON GAMES

Handout

If the child in your Christmas list happens to have a Nintendo Switch, you may want to give her or him a new game to play.

Among the popular titles released this year are Pokemon's Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which are available in local retailers such as DataBlitz.

And here's a treat for fans and players: the game has included new legendary Pokemon such as Heatran, Regigigas, Giratina, and Cresselia.

TINY BUDS' DROPS OF HOPE CERTIFICATE

Handout

Teach the kids in your life the value of giving back with the Drops of Hope project of the natural baby brand Tiny Buds.

The Drops of Hope Project, one of the many environmental initiatives of Tiny Buds, aims to provide a sustainable source of clean water for children and their families who don't have access to it.

You can take part in the initiative with a minimum purchase of P1,300 at the Tiny Buds store on Lazada on December 20, during the brand's one-day Christmas sale. This gives you a donation certificate, which you can name after your favorite kid and add to another gift of her or his choice.

Aside from the certificate, other freebies such as a Tiny the Bud toy will be available during the Christmas sale, until supplies last.