CCP rolls out 'Cinema Under the Stars'

Handout

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is finally rolling out its Cinema Under the Stars (CUTS) event at the Liwasang Ullalim after being postponed multiple times due to changes in quarantine rules.

A project of the CCP Film, New Media and Broadcast Division, CUTS is an outdoor cinema where the public can watch at the comfort of their own vehicles or set up picnic blankets.

Select films from Cinemalaya 2020 and 2021 will be screened starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 16. These include "Tokwifi," "Living Things," "Pabasa Kan Pasyon," "Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos," "Quing Lalam Ning Aldo," "Beauty Queen," "Kids on Fire," and "An Sadit na Planeta."

The full-length film "Pan de Salawal," a film about a wandering girl who violently hurts the sick to heal them, will be shown at 7 p.m.

On the other hand, the December 17 outdoor film day opens with Gawad Alternatibo 2020 and 2021 winners: "Sarung Banggi," "Meowbot vs Fishzilla," "My Mamily," "Home," "Haraya," and "Langit sa Lupa."

"Tao Po," which was born from CCP's celebration of Human Rights Month in 2017, will make its return to the Cultural Center at 7 p.m. It will be twin-billed with "Kabaligtaran ng Gunaw," a short film based on a poem with the same title by Eljay Castro Deldoc.

The first three screenings of CUTS are free, but CCP is encouraging the public to get their passes at Ticket2Me. Tickets for "Tao Po" are priced at P250.

Moviegoers are advised to bring their own headphones and download a radio app in advance. Those who have no vehicles, meanwhile, are asked to bring their own mats for a more comfortable viewing experience.