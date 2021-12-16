MANILA – Fresh from the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Beatrice Luigi Gomez said she represented the Philippines the best she could to continue the country’s long streak of making it to the semifinals.

In an interview with Karen Davila on ANC’s “Headstart” on Thursday, Gomez admitted she has already come to terms with the results of the competition even if she was not able to bring home the fifth Miss Universe crown.

“I believe I was able to deliver my best. I gave it my all during my performance so I have no regrets. I believe it was really Miss India’s destiny to win the crown. I am very much contented with my performance. I am very happy with the results,” she said.

Gomez, who is the second representative under the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization after Rabiya Mateo, had an impressive top 5 finish in the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant.

When asked what she thinks was her strongest performance throughout the competition, Gomez said it would have to be the swimsuit round.

“I believe I stood out during the swimsuit competition. Sabi nga ni Mama J (Jonas Gaffud), I am one of the Miss Universe representatives who has one of the best walks. I used to be insecure about my thigh gap, my legs, but I later on realized that it gave me so much strength and it is my asset. So para sa akin 'yun 'yung part na sobrang na-enjoy ko,” she said.

Gomez said she also loved the evening gown competition believing she has “one of the best designs during the prelims and the finals night.”

In addition to those two major categories of the pageant, Gomez also looked back at her performance in the question-and-answer portion of the competition.

Confessing she was quite nervous with her question, Gomez said: “I was hoping for something that’s related to my advocacy such as children’s rights or women empowerment because that’s the usual pageant questions that we receive.”

"I hope people learned from my answer."



Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez talks about her final question and answer round in the Miss Universe pageant held in Israel last Monday. Gomez finished in the Top 5 finals. #ANCHeadstart pic.twitter.com/zTOaIlpqqA — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) December 16, 2021

Nonetheless, she thought her question about vaccination was timely and relevant.

“We always talked about the pandemic, solutions for the pandemic. This was something that I did not prepare that much for pero I had an idea of the general questions because it’s something that’s relevant nga and timely. I was quite prepared naman po. I already have my own opinion on that certain topic.”

For Gomez, she answered the question “out of my own belief.”

“That’s the purpose of the Q&A, for judges to know where you stand on certain topics. I believe I was able to deliver naman,” she said. “But what’s done is done and I hope people learn from my answer.”