LOOK: AC Bonifacio turns 18 with pink-themed celebration

MANILA -- Filipino-Canadian performer and vlogger AC Bonifacio is now a lady.

The Star Magic talent turned 18 last December 13 and had a pink-themed intimate birthday celebration with her family in Vancouver, Canada.

Bonifacio's simple birthday bash was organized by her mother after her originally planned big debut party was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She shared photos from her celebration on Instagram on Tuesday, thanking her family and suppliers for their efforts.

Bonifacio also expressed hope that she would soon get the chance to celebrate with her fans.

"I wish we're all together to celebrate, but this'll do for now," she said. "I miss you guys like crazy! Here's to 18!"

Last July, Bonifacio's dance cover of "How You Like That" was lauded by the K-pop supergroup Blackpink.

Bonifacio clinched the second prize in the official dance cover contest held by Blackpink and its management, YG Entertainment. Placing first was South Korea's Premium Dance Studio, and in third was Vietnam's B-Wild.

Two months later, her dance cover of "Ice Cream" made it to the Instagram Stories of American pop star Selena Gomez.

Bonifacio herself is a girl group member. She is one-third of the Kapamilya pop trio ASK, along with Sheena Belarmino and Krystal Brimner.

She first rose to fame as part of the dancing duo Lucky Aces, who were named the grand winner of ABS-CBN's reality competition "Dance Kids" in 2015.

Bonifacio was also one of the artists on "Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids" in 2017.

