‘Tabing Ilog’ composer Vincent de Jesus: ‘Goal is to always make your actors shine’

A scene from 'Tabing Ilog' musical at the Philippine Educational Theatre Association (PETA) Theater in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Here’s something for theater trivia addict: The tradition of getting television and film actors in a theatrical production at the 56-year-old Philippine Educational Theater Association started in its inaugural play in December 1967.

Vic Silayan, Robert Arevalo and Lolita Rodriguez who were popular actors in cinema, television and radio plays, acted in “Bayaning Huwad,” the Filipino translation by Wilfredo Sanchez of poet Virgie Moreno’s full-length play in English titled “Straw Patriot, directed by PETA founding artistic director Cecile Guidote.

It also served as training ground for then newbies like Jonee Gamboa and future National Artist for Film Lino Brocka, who both eventually created sterling careers in film and television.

In the following year, Guidote gave then a very young film heartthrob Dante Rivero his first break in theater, playing Tony Javier in the original, first staging of “Larawan,” in December 1968. It’s the Filipino adaptation of “A Portrait of the Artist As Filipino” by future National Artist for Literature Nick Joaquin, also directed by Guidote. Cast members include film legends Leopoldo Salcedo, Rita Gomez and again, Lolita Rodriguez.

This went on during Brocka’s time as PETA’s longest serving executive director. His 1979 version of “Larawan” had Philip Salvador, Rodriguez and Charito Solis playing the leads.

We can go on and on mentioning more popular names making waves in film and TV who at some point acted in PETA and the list with descriptions of their involvement would probably fill up pages enough for a book.

Fast forward to 2023, PETA tied up with Star Magic and cast popular love team KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad in its comeback production, the smash hit “Walang Aray.”

In the last quarter of 2023, PETA collaborated again with ABS-CBN through Teatro Kapamilya and Star Magic to bring back the “Tabing Ilog' musical, whose initial staging in 2020 was interrupted by the pandemic.

There’s been a major update in the 2023 version, besides having new cast members from Star Magic's pool of talents.

As mentioned before, the role of James has Star Magic heartthrobs Kobie Brown and Jordan Andrews alternating for the role; Eds is interpreted by Vivoree Esclito, Sheena Belarmino, and Jhoanna Robles; Rovic is played by Akira Morishita, JL Toleriza, and Benedix Ramos; George is being played alternately by Kiara Takahashi, Chaye Mogg, and Andi Abaya.

Corrinne is played by theater actress Miah Canton with alternate Anji Salvacion. Jude Hinumdum and Earvin Estioco alternate for Badong. Fonzy is Drei Sugay and Vino Mabalot. This version has a new character Andoy, portrayed by Omar Uddin and Benedix Ramos.

Season theater actors play the parents and oldies -- Joann Co as Lola Juling, Neomi Gonzales as Azon and Red Nuestro as Panyong.

Theater regulars Teetin Villanueva, Lance Reblando, and Vyen Villanueva are the trio called Maritres.

Much praise has been given to the artistic team composed of the much-awarded millennial playwright Eljay Castro Deldoc for the libretto and PETA seasoned actor-director Phil Noble in the directorial chair.

Hats off, too, to composer, musical director and actor Vincent de Jesus, who can be considered the de-facto genius creator of this new adaptation of the popular 1990s teen television series that had John Lloyd Cruz, Patrick Garcia, Jodi Sta Maria, Baron Geisler, Paolo Contis, Desiree Del Valle, Paula Peralejo and Kaye Abad.

From the rough 2020 version, De Jesus put everything together with behind-the-scenes assistance from fellow PETA seasoned actor Meann Espinosa.

In the 2023 version, “Stephen Viñas infuses dynamic choreography, Ohm David creates captivating set design, David Esguerra's lighting mastery sets the mood, Bene Manaois adds modernity with innovative video design, Tata Tuviera's costumes bring characters to life, and Gerard D ensures flawless choreography execution. Geraldine Corpus supports David Esguerra in lighting effects, and Sweet Plantado Tiongson ensures powerful vocal performances.”

Some say it’s for the young, the Gen Z and millennials but a lot of parents who belong to Gen X would attest it’s a must-see.

ABS-CBN News had a quick online chat with De Jesus and here’s an excerpt.

Q: On its final weekend, in general what can you say to the new Star Magic talents? Were they able to absorb well the training that PETA gave them, as in starting from the first weekend?

De Jesus: “From the auditions to the production workshop, the Star Magic talents were very serious with their work and know exactly what they’re getting into. The workshop was divided into three parts – acting workshop with Phil, movement and dance with Stephen, and harmony and counterpoint with me.

“It was a challenge working around their busy work schedule but when we got around to figuring it out with their handlers, everything went well. Their training from Star Magic was very evident; they would come prepared and participate 100%. We were supposed to narrow down the number of the alternating cast to 24 but decided not to eliminate anyone after the workshop because they all deserve to be in the final cast.”

Q: I noticed the actors for the final weekend, correct me if I’m wrong but are they what we may call the honor students kung ikukumpara natin sa graduation? Or lahat naman may graduation performance kumbaga?

De Jesus: “Yes, we do have a Set A and a Set B cast. Not because the other set is better, but the combination of the actors was taken into consideration. Some are stronger singers while some are stronger actors --- so hinanapan naming iyong ng magandang combination na lahat sila mag-sha-shine.

“Like in any casting, the goal is to always make your actors shine. Focus on the strengths and work on their weaknesses. 'Yung isa naman kung sino ang mas mukhang magkapatid, mag-ina, mag-ama. You’ll notice that all the alternates have a very different take on their characters. Walang magkapareho. And may I add that all the alternates were very helpful with each other; they would share blocking notes, help each other out with choreo and song harmony. Maganda ang team work nila. Eventually, nag-round-robin na ang sets of cast. They will all perform and close on the last weekend.”

Q: Would you say the new actors gave outstanding performances?

De Jesus: “Like I said earlier, iba-iba ang interpretation nila ng characters. Of course, the audience will always have their favorites, pero ako as musical director, I have learned not to have favorites. They all deserve to be on that stage otherwise hindi namin sila ilalagay doon.”

Q: Prior to “Tabing Ilog,” the initial Star Magic talents in the post-pandemic setup were the love team KDLex for “Walang Aray,” and living proof that acting live on stage, in theater, has been a big help in their careers in film and television. As a seasoned actor-composer-musical director in all platforms, what is your observation?

De Jesus: “But of course malaki ang naitutulong ng theater experience as a whole sa isang tao. Theater is where you learn the discipline of the craft. 'Yung humility, doing your homework, working with others, etc. Repetitive kasi ang theater, you rehearse over and over and over again until you get it right. And that repetition commands focus, discipline and patience. Parang athlete in training. Kailangang gawin mo araw-araw to build your physical and emotional stamina.”

Q: Would you recommend all aspiring actors to try theater training first, kahit ibang discipline sa acting for the camera, especially now that PETA is starting its workshops come January?

De Jesus: “I highly recommend that anyone who’s interested in the arts to take a theater workshop. Kahit sinong reputable theater company pwede silang mag-enrol doon. Depende na 'yan kung ano ang gusto nilang matutunan. May kanya-kanyang strengths ang mga theater companies. Hanapin na lang nila kung saan sila mas nababagay.”

Q: Maiba tayo uli, you mentioned that you are doing a new musical for 2024? Pwede na bang i-share o secret muna? Related din ba ito sa Star Magic?

De Jesus: “We’re still talking about it. Kung kelan pwedeng gawin at saan gagawin. And how much it would cost to produce.”

Q: What other future projects do you have that we can mention?

De Jesus: “All I can say is there are two to three musicals planned for next year -- one rerun, two or three original musicals. Crossing my fingers.”

“I’ve always pushed for new and original musicals. Kahit adapted story pa 'yan from an existing material, I would always push for original music and lyrics. For me, it’s always a magical experience to enter the theater not having any idea what you’re about to watch or not having any idea what songs you’re about to hear.

“Everything just unfolds right before your eyes. Para kang nanood ng film na hindi mo napanood ang trailer o hindi mo binasa ang synopsis sa IMdb. I love to be surprised.”