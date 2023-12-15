'Stranger Things' stage adaptation opens in London

LONDON, United Kingdom - After proving to be one of Netflix's most popular shows, the makers of "Stranger Things" are hoping for similar success with a stage adaptation of the science-fiction-horror series, which opened in Britain Thursday.

"Stranger Things: The First Shadow", which premiered at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End, is a prequel to the hit television series, which had its fourth season released in May.

Directed by Stephen Daldry, whose lengthy directing credits include "The Crown", the play also takes place in the small US town of Hawkins, Indiana, some two decades before the "Stranger Things" fans worldwide have come to know.

The play's creators promise it "brings the world of 'Stranger Things' to life in a completely new way", taking audiences "right back to the beginning of the... story" and teasing that it "may hold the key to the end".

Hollywood stars including Hugh Jackman and James McAvoy were among those to turn out on the red carpet Thursday night in the British capital, alongside Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

The multi-award-winning series has been one of the streaming giant's most popular series since debuting in 2016, with its fourth season alone amassing more than 140.7 million views globally.

Netflix is one of the producers of the new theatre show.

Daldry said it had been "a joy" to work on bringing the stage adaptation to life, crediting a "ferociously talented cast", which includes Welsh actor Shane Attwooll as Chief Hopper.

"They're an extraordinarily gifted group of actors, and we can't wait to share this origin story with audiences," he added of the cast of largely lesser-known names.

"Stranger Things" was created by Matt and Ross Duffer, and the brothers are creative producers on the theatre production, while Kate Trefry wrote the stage play after also helping script the TV series.

"We couldn't be more thrilled," the Duffer brothers said ahead of the curtain lifting on the London production.

