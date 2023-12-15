SB19 in Francis Libiran outfits at the Asia Artist Awards. Instagram/@francislibiran

MANILA -- P-pop boy group SB19 championed modern Filipino creations as they graced the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) for the first time on Thursday.

Members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin donned custom suits by designer to the stars Francis Libiran as they graced the red carpet alongside some of today's biggest K-pop stars. Their black and white ensembles combined Filipino elements with asymmetrical cuts and intricate beadwork.

The group then changed into white outfits, also custom-made by Libiran, as they delivered a world-class performance on stage.

Libiran, who is known for dressing up both local stars and international celebrities, recently celebrated his 25th year in the fashion industry.

His show, titled "Sterling," showed models and celebrity muses in his newest collection inspired by the phoenix.