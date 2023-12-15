Performers during the launch of the Northern Floats Festival in Porac, Pampanga. Handout



MANILA -- The Northern Floats Festival in Porac, Pampanga is ending this weekend after a month of Christmas magic.

The event, organized by Ayala Land Alviera, kicked off last November 25 and will conclude on December 17.

At the heart of the festival are larger-than-life floats that introduce Alviera's very own Christmas characters: Alvie, Sandy, Christoff, Sparkles, Fin, and the Jingle Belles. Also part of the event are carnival-themed activities, live music, food stalls, and giant LED kites in collaboration with the Kite Association of the Philippines.

Attendees can also enjoy special access to the adventure destination SandBox, bike trails, and Alviera Country Club.

Aerial Walk, one of the activities at the adventure park SandBox. Handout

Porac Mayor Jing Capil said the Northern Floats Festival "brought life to our town" and improved tourism. "We look forward to sharing the natural beauty of Porac, Pampanga to all," he said in a statement.

Alviera Estate project development head Melanie Eugenio-Trivino, for her part, said: "We hope to inspire kids and kids-at-heart to discover new places and to share new adventures with their family and loved ones especially during the Christmas season."

Guests can access the Northern Floats Festival starting at P125 per person. Packages that include rides and food and beverage are also available.