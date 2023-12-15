"Here Lies Love," a musical about the rise and fall of former First Lady Imelda Marcos, has been included in Entertainment Weekly's list of best Broadway shows of 2023.

Ranking fifth, it drew praise for being "ahead of its time," as well as for its "innovative stage design."

"[It] literally rearranged the seating of the Broadway Theatre to make it feel more like both a dance club and a political arena, perfectly fitting for the story of how dictators Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos dominated the Philippines for decades. Far from engaging in apologia, 'Here Lies Love' uses its format to show how the Marcoses clung to power through corruption and superficial celebrity," said EW's Christian Holub.

"The real stars are the charismatic Conrad Ricamora as their political opponent Ninoy Aquino and Lea Salonga's star turn as Aurora Aquino."

"Here Lies Love," known for its all-Filipino cast, premiered on Broadway last July and had its final curtain call last November.

EW's best Broadway show of 2023 is "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," followed by "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" and "Parade."

Check out the full list here.