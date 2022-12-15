COURTESY: Tier One Entertainment COURTESY: Tier One Entertainment COURTESY: Tier One Entertainment COURTESY: Tier One Entertainment

MANILA -- Tier One Entertainment on Thursday opened BLCKBOX, the first flagship store for its official merchandise.

The store is located in Bellagio Square on Scout Fuentebella St. in Quezon City, near the company's first headquarters.

In a statement, Tier One said it wanted to capitalize on the store's online success, after selling jerseys and merchandise for its team, Blacklist International.

"[The] launch of the physical store aims to emulate the BLCKBOX’s online success by pushing the brand as a leading esports fashion brand in the local and global market," Tier One said.

The company ventured into merchandising during the Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) in 2019.

In June 2021, it set up an online store through e-commerce platforms Lazada and Shopee.

"This established BLCKBOX’s presence as a new gaming lifestyle brand, providing fans with high-quality fashion items for gamers," Tier One said.

Among Tier One's notable collaborations are with internationally renowned artists Quiccs and Egg Fiasco, when they designed Blacklist International's ML:BB jerseys for MPL Season 10.

Aside from Blacklist merchandise and jerseys, BLCKBOX also distributes the jerseys of national esports team, Sibol, which its ML:BB players have been a part of since the Southeast Asian Games in 2022. All these are available in the flagship store.

In commemoration of the company's fifth anniversary, BLCKBOX also launched the Day One Collection.

"This collection will be an annual release showcasing the history of Tier One Entertainment and provides an opportunity for the fans to be immersed in the culture and iconic moments of Tier One," Tier One said.

Regular store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting December 16.