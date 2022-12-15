Ramen Keisuke Tori King opens second branch in the Philippines. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Ramen Keisuke, a known Japanese restaurant brand, has opened its second store in the Philippines just nearly three years after its inaugural branch in Bonifacio Global City.

Located in FAME Mall, the restaurant specializes in the Tori King, whose chicken broth is boiled for hours to attain its rich flavor and texture.

Brought to Manila by couple Christine and Martin Go, Ramen Keisuke Tori King allows customers to choose from its various selections of ramen which is divided into two bases -- rich and clear.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Martin Go proudly revealed that they import the secret sauce of their ramen directly from Japan while assuring that all ingredients they use are fresh.

“Mostly, we used Japanese ingredients. There are local suppliers for the condiments. They do have the secret sauce which I import directly from Japan. I get it from them. Everything is fresh. It's better kasi it has more flavor than frozen ones,” he told ABS-CBN News.

The restaurant’s best-sellers are the ramens under the rich broth category which are boiled for at least five hours with added herbs and spices and is served with handmade noodles, spring onions, black fungus and a quarter leg of chicken.

Customers can choose from different levels of spiciness: original, black spicy, and red spicy variants.

Not to be outdone is the clear broth which is boiled for at least an hour and has a lighter profile.

Recently, Ramen Keisuke launched the tan tan mien option with clear broth which is made with sesame paste and chili sauce, with a sprinkling of almonds.

The newly-opened second branch also offered various rice dishes that the BGC branch does not have yet. According to the owner, they have to cater the need of Filipinos, who like rice dishes as options in the menu.

“We brought in three types of dishes: one is the pork syogayaki rice; the second one is the pork char siew; the third one is the fluffy egg rice,” Go said.

“Eventually, we will offer it to BGC. Right now, we offer the sides as bento in BGC. It's a bit different.”

Meanwhile, Go made sure that the design of the restaurant has a relaxed feel, noting that ramen is a comfort food.

In its 50-seater Mandaluyong branch, the store features the brand design of Keisuke from Japan but mixed it with rustic, traditional, and a little modern touch.

Pages of manga and original Japanese sign boards were posted in some of the walls of the restaurant, giving it a more laidback style.

The couple thought of opening a Japanese restaurant when they returned to the Philippines from Singapore in 2016.

“To be honest, this is my wife's favorite comfort food while we were in Singapore. She needs to have it at least once a week when we were in Singapore. When we came back in 2016, we tried the ramens around, there was nothing that came close to it actually. So we decided to try out and ask them if they are willing to franchise it. They were open to it,” Go said.

The couple assured customers that they do not compromise on ingredients, and that their ramen is prepared just like in Japan and Singapore.

“Quality is always our first priority and consistency. That's the main thing I can assure everyone,” Go said.

